If youâ€™re not a fan of Joe Bidenâ€™s requirement that all employers with at least 100 employeesÂ to mandate full COVID19 vaccinations or negative COVID19 tests or risk substantial fines, maybe this will convince you that Biden knows what heâ€™s talking about:
We are going to protect the vaccinated workers from unvaccinated coworkers. pic.twitter.com/QMuEz9ynis
â€” President Biden (@POTUS) September 10, 2021
Well? Are you convinced now?
We sure are. Weâ€™re convinced that Joe Biden doesnâ€™t actually understand the science at all.
Whatâ€™s the point of the vaccine then https://t.co/yKAbllQJ3T
â€” GrassholeðŸŒ¿ (@MyGrasshole) September 10, 2021
thought that was the vaccine's job tbh https://t.co/qs38PdzceZ
â€” cc (@cc_fla) September 10, 2021
shouldnâ€™t the vaccine be the protection? https://t.co/DPJ1n41WNn
â€” Jessica Oâ€™Donnell (@heckyessica) September 10, 2021
Thatâ€™s what the vaccine already does. https://t.co/etA9GDkA4b
â€” Noam "MF Blum" (@neontaster) September 10, 2021
So, does the vaccine not work? Because this is what the vaccine is supposed to do. https://t.co/uiA9QcWv0u
â€” Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 10, 2021
This means you're saying that the vaccines don't work and are basically pointless with masks being the only and best way to survive. https://t.co/pKFzWiQuYj
â€” Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 10, 2021
But I thought the vaccine worked? @JoeBiden lol what a complete joke https://t.co/hLbWNx2aNt
â€” Al Webb ðŸ¦…ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@alwebbj) September 10, 2021
Trust the vaccine! Everyone must be vaccinated! Also, getting vaccinated wonâ€™t protect you.
Perhaps the least coherent part of the speech. Who's running this account? Is Klain just flipping back and forth https://t.co/oZUiVCWA8K
â€” Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 10, 2021
Hey, Ron, come and get ya boy.
Biden: The vaccine: pic.twitter.com/5o6nMvZDbw
â€” mattâ€™s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) September 10, 2021
thisâ€¦ doesn't make sense. and not only did he say it, but the White House tweeted it out. https://t.co/ieXo7lDcqo
â€” Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 10, 2021
Not only did he say this anti-vax nonsense in a speech, now heâ€™s tweeting it like heâ€™s specifically proud of this line!? https://t.co/5G5ypNyCOq
â€” Ben Morrissey ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@BenMorrissey16) September 10, 2021
How is this a real tweet https://t.co/2ovFCcsdji
â€” Jon ðŸ”¬ (@JonnyMicro) September 10, 2021
How is this a real president?