David Frum thinks it’s just a “myth” that Americans have been left behind by the U.S. government in Afghanistan. Is it also a myth that the same thing is happening to brave Afghans who risked their lives to help us?

Brave Afghans like Mohammed, an interpreter? An interpreter who helped to save the life of … the man who would one day abandon him?

Afghan interpreter who helped rescue then-Senator Biden from a snowstorm in 2008 left behind after U.S. withdrawal https://t.co/aAmGR1t89I pic.twitter.com/AWzw2NDDZu — Katherine Doyle (@katiadoyl) August 31, 2021

And Tony Blinken, Joe Biden’s secretary of state who’s insisting that it’s “simply wrong” to say that the administration has endangered Americans and our Afghan allies, was there, too:

Also on that trip? @SecBlinken, who at the time was Biden’s top adviser on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “Tony just knew how to keep everything under control. He mirrors Biden in that way,” a source told CNN. “They are both calm under pressure.” https://t.co/gD7WtTLGOv — Katherine Doyle (@katiadoyl) August 31, 2021

Is that calmness? Or just brutal callousness? We’re going to go with the latter.

But no mean tweets! — Magnus Döngle (@texas_chzhead) August 31, 2021

Meanwhile, perhaps Jake Sullivan would like to explain to us how being left behind at the mercy of the Taliban is in the best interest of Mohammed and his family. Because they’re potentially literally dying to know.

13 years ago, Afghan interpreter Mohammed rescued then- Sen. Biden stranded in a remote Afghanistan valley after their helicopter made an emergency landing. He and his family were abandoned by @JoeBiden in Afghanistan, now the Taliban is after them https://t.co/9zw3wEgoO2 pic.twitter.com/I2Bk2vkbUB — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 31, 2021

My goodness. WSJ relays the story of an Afghan interpreter who once helped rescue…Joe Biden. He’s been left behind in Afghanistan, one of many who’ve been betrayed by a broken vow. As he and his family hide from the Taliban, he’s begging the WH not to forget/abandon him. pic.twitter.com/OnVt1R0ErL — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 31, 2021

"Then the Taliban seized Kabul on Aug. 15. Like thousands of others, Mohammed tried his luck by going to the Kabul airport gates, where he was rebuffed by U.S. forces. Mohammed could get in, they told him, but not his wife or their children." https://t.co/7FIE6rBqIu — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 31, 2021

Dear God.

Par for this disgusting course — Margie – remasked (@MargieInTelAviv) August 31, 2021

I think it's time for all of us to know what type of man Biden really is https://t.co/BLGYbUcoN5 — Jake (@UCCowboy) August 31, 2021

That's the Joey Biden I've come to know and loathe. https://t.co/NqGexQfELK — Leatherneck (@Leatherneck) August 31, 2021

Evil. It’s not just incompetency; it’s evil.. “The cruelty is the point” https://t.co/F7GwDwArT1 — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) August 31, 2021

This is absolutely devastating. Every ounce of blood that has been spilled and has yet to be spilled as a result of this administration’s disastrous policy decisions will be a stain on Joe Biden’s soul, if he even has one anymore.

