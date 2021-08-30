The day Joe Biden was sworn in as president, empathy was restored to the White House.

Or so we were told. Reality would beg to differ.

Biden recently met with families of the fallen service members were were killed in last week’s complex suicide attack at Kabul airport, and in doing so he reminded us that he is not, in fact, any kinder or gentler than Donald Trump. He may, in fact, be even less so.

Here’s an account from the Washington Post about Biden’s meeting with the family of Marine Corps Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum:

One of McCollum’s sisters, Roice, said she and her sister and her father joined McCollum’s wife, Jiennah McCollum, on the trip. But when it came time to meet with the president, they left the room, because she said they did not want to speak with the man they held responsible for McCollum’s death.

Only Jiennah, who is expecting the couple’s child next month, stayed. But she left disappointed, Roice said. The president brought up his son, Beau, according to her account, describing his son’s military service and subsequent death from cancer. It struck the family as scripted and shallow, a conversation that lasted only a couple of minutes in “total disregard to the loss of our Marine,” Roice said.

“You can’t f— up as bad as he did and say you’re sorry,” Roice said of the president. “This did not need to happen, and every life is on his hands.”

We get that Joe Biden has his work cut out for him when it comes to reaching out to the families of the murdered service members, but it’s almost as if he’s determined to take the worst possible approaches.

So were we. And we didn’t believe it then, either.

How does refocusing these families’ grief on himself help anyone other than Joe Biden?

This moment wasn’t supposed to be about Joe Biden. Bringing Beau into it wasn’t about empathizing with the families of the fallen; Biden literally doesn’t know how to do that.

We don’t even want to think about it.

His handlers have their work cut out for them.

