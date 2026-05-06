Bill Melugin Drops Louise Lucas’ Own Senate Photo — Politico’s Jonathan Martin Melts Down, Gets Ratio’d

Sigh! The Corporate Media who pretend to be unbiased are very upset about Fox being on scene for the FBI Raid and also how Fox news personalities are sharing the story on X.

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I don’t know what’s more unsubtle, the picture or the laughable suggestion that she is a close ally of Spanberger https://t.co/7Rk67UqnEM — Jonathan Martin (@jmart) May 6, 2026

Apparently, Politico's Jonathan Martin would like a more flattering photo of Louise Lucas to be shared. He does not believe the one Bill Melugin posted is up to par? Does Jonathan have a Glamour Shot of Lucas he can provide? What is his beef here?

It's literally the photo from her profile on the VA Senate website. https://t.co/hRk2hTA5H7 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 6, 2026

Melugin is similarly confused because it's literally the photo she used on the VA Senate website. One would assume it is one she likes.

Jonathan Martin of Politico also claims Lucas and Spanberger are not allies and the suggestion is 'laughable'.

Can feel the loathing they have for each other oozing out of every word of her glowing endorsement of Spanberger https://t.co/0nYz8MrqJK — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 6, 2026

Weird. It seems like they are pals.

Maybe you and the rest of the comms team should distribute a press packet with the photos you’d prefer media use if the official ones on the website are offensive. — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) May 6, 2026

Clearly, he knows exactly what Louise likes!

How you know THEY know whatever’s going on with Lucas is bad is that they’re suddenly trying to pretend that Lucas and Spanberger never even met, and even IF they did they meet once or twice they hate each other, despite all the evidence to the contrary https://t.co/EqPAeFYoFN pic.twitter.com/iVdc5nRqKi — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 6, 2026

Oh, they're worried. The issue is why are they so protective of Democrats? Aren't they supposed to be the unbiased media?

As far as the photo is concerned, it seems entirely reasonable to take one straight from her Senate web page: https://t.co/1WH9Y58evR pic.twitter.com/25pTVwuxI5 — Byron York (@ByronYork) May 6, 2026

It's the photo on her own website. Guess you could use this one. https://t.co/gxsWRFPglU pic.twitter.com/jEiMgcI215 — Benjamin Domenech (@bdomenech) May 6, 2026

Explain why a photo of Louise Lucas is "unsubtle," Jonathan. https://t.co/rfr48lEh7n — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) May 6, 2026

This is what he wants to say:

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"I have no way to spin this" https://t.co/DUQyCDzg4c — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) May 6, 2026

This, by Martin, is embarrassing.



I'd love to hear what is "unsubtle" about the picture, which happens to be directly off of her website. https://t.co/owv5sxeYvX — Gerry (@GerryDales) May 6, 2026

Ten seconds of research by this knob would have told them this is the pic on her OWN state page. But that’s require work instead of dishonest snark and this dude has no clue what work is. Only what talking points are. Yeah. https://t.co/Cn1mSJz0wq — grouchy one (@shawn_0707) May 6, 2026

There are married couples with fewer pictures together than these two.

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