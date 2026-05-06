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Bill Melugin Drops Louise Lucas’ Own Senate Photo — Politico’s Jonathan Martin Melts Down, Gets Ratio’d

justmindy
justmindy | 2:01 PM on May 06, 2026
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Sigh! The Corporate Media who pretend to be unbiased are very upset about Fox being on scene for the FBI Raid and also how Fox news personalities are sharing the story on X. 

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Apparently, Politico's Jonathan Martin would like a more flattering photo of Louise Lucas to be shared. He does not believe the one Bill Melugin posted is up to par? Does Jonathan have a Glamour Shot of Lucas he can provide? What is his beef here? 

Melugin is similarly confused because it's literally the photo she used on the VA Senate website. One would assume it is one she likes.

Jonathan Martin of Politico also claims Lucas and Spanberger are not allies and the suggestion is 'laughable'. 

Weird. It seems like they are pals.

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Clearly, he knows exactly what Louise likes!

Oh, they're worried. The issue is why are they so protective of Democrats? Aren't they supposed to be the unbiased media?

This is what he wants to say:

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There are married couples with fewer pictures together than these two. 

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Sam Stein Melts Down as FBI Raids Top Virginia Democrat — Suddenly ‘Politicized’ When It’s Not His Side justmindy
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