President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attended the dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base on Sunday. . .

WATCH: President Biden attended the dignified transfer of U.S. troops recently killed in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/99jaoFVhtJ — FOX Carolina News (@foxcarolinanews) August 29, 2021

. . .and the president appeared to check his watch during the solemn event:

Biden checked his watch at Dover!? AYFKM — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) August 29, 2021

Watch for yourself:

Biden appears to check his watch during the dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base. pic.twitter.com/oMsBefnmfS — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 29, 2021

“You can see him jerk his left hand to pull the watch out from under his sleeve, then look down at it”:

It's true. Joe Biden checked his watch during the dignified transfer of the servicemembers killing in Afghanistan at the airport. You can see him jerk his left hand to pull the watch out from under his sleeve, then look down at it. pic.twitter.com/M3QVzJbTIm — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 29, 2021

What was he thinking?

It’s reminiscent of President George H.W. Bush checking his watch during his debate with Gov. Bill Clinton back in 1992:

Many of us remember Pres Bush 41 checking his watch during a debate and how awful it looked (even though we all felt same way about that debate.) But this is shocking and will be remembered. https://t.co/sFfW032JNm — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 29, 2021

And then Governor Bill Clinton became President Bill Clinton as Americans determined that the elder Bush was out of touch with their concerns.

