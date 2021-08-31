Pentagon press secretary John Kirby has busted out a top-notch song-and-dance routine to defend the Biden administration’s colossal eff-up in Afghanistan. Americans get stranded in countries all the time, says Kirby.

And for the record, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan not only believes that abandoning Americans to terrorists is totally normal. but that it can actually be the right thing to do if you really stop and think about it:

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says Biden showed “leadership” by abandoning Americans. He claims leaving was “in the best interest” of those abandoned. pic.twitter.com/uh7prF32Pv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 31, 2021

Jake Sullivan cares about leadership. That’s why he understands that doing what’s in the best interest of Americans at home and Americans left stranded in Afghanistan might be leaving Americans — and our Afghan allies — to try their luck with the Taliban.

The same Taliban, by the way, that Sullivan refuses to rule out giving aid to:

Biden National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan doesn't rule out giving aid directly to the Taliban. pic.twitter.com/3Y8WhL2GG2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 31, 2021

“We will wait and see by their actions how we end up responding in terms of the economic and development assistance.” Well, we’ve been watching their actions so far, and we’ve gotta say that we’re not encouraged.

“Afghan folk singer Fawad Andarabi was dragged from his home and killed by the Taliban in a restive mountain province north of Kabul on Friday, a local journalist told CNN, raising fears of a return to the militant group's harsh rule of 20 years ago.”https://t.co/ScSZgR0pAd — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 31, 2021

Perhaps Jake Sullivan can explain to us how being murdered by the Taliban was in Fawad Andarabi’s best interest.

The Taliban Are Searching People’s Phones for English Language Messages https://t.co/D6iLlAXV4l — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) August 31, 2021

Are the Taliban acting in those people’s best interests, too, Jake? Should we keep an eye on them and see if they do anything that suggests we shouldn’t give them more of our money and equipment?

Biden administration already made Taliban one of the best armed militaries on earth https://t.co/QkX2chByeg — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 31, 2021

So what’s a few billion dollars between friends? At this point, what difference does it make?

So the Biden admin is open to giving aid to the guys who hung a guy yesterday from a helicopter they stole from us. pic.twitter.com/Q6NDUBALZM — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 31, 2021

Ah, right. It’s not stealing if someone just leaves it there for you.

WH arguing that abandoning tens of thousands of US allies to militant Islamists — in a shocking betrayal and shattered promise — was in the “best interests” of not only the US broadly, but of *those we abandoned.* I wonder if Jake would agree with himself if he were among them. https://t.co/uf5hPP5GLt — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 31, 2021

Maybe we should send him to Afghanistan so he can find out.