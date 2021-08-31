Pentagon press secretary John Kirby has been making the media rounds today, and his appearances have all gone about as well as we’d expect them to.

Here they are, in no particular order. Let’s kick things off with this one:

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby refused to say whether we are safer today than we were 20 years ago. Not a good question to dodge. pic.twitter.com/g5Lp1mnAnx — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) August 31, 2021

Not a good question to dodge. But John Kirby, God bless him, is willing to try!

Moving on:

👀 Kirby says it's okay that we left U.S. military assets and weapons behind for the Taliban because they don't "pose a threat to the United States or pose a threat to neighboring nations." #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/O9fnaQTnSd — John Cooper (@thejcoop) August 31, 2021

Even though those weapons have “a lethality,” no one anywhere needs to worry about the Taliban using them for lethal purposes. It’s fine!

Last week Kirby told reporters from podium not to worry about US leaving weapons at airport because we'd destroy them. Talking pt was echoed for days by admin. New line is we didn't destroy weapons but it's OK bc they don't pose threat(?) Anything to get out of the news cycle. https://t.co/178dHTWdyw — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) August 31, 2021

OK, well, even if the Taliban do want to use those weapons against Americans, it’s not like there are tons of Americans left in Afghanistan. They only number in the “low hundreds”:

KIRBY: The number of Americans left behind in Afghanistan is in the “low hundreds.” pic.twitter.com/f0cWBRzPFy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 31, 2021

We did the best we could under the circumstances, OK?

Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby admits Biden’s withdrawal was a failure. “We certainly would have liked and preferred to get more people out, if we could. But the time just wasn’t there.” pic.twitter.com/NiWBmQbOCn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 31, 2021

It was an arbitrary deadline *and* we left 24 hours early by choice https://t.co/vv6eDRGlev — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 31, 2021

Fair point, Guy. But don’t you know? Americans get stranded all the time!

Pentagon Spokesman, today: “We have Americans that get stranded in countries all the time” Jen Psaki, August 23: "I think it's irresponsible to say Americans are stranded. They are not." pic.twitter.com/syyDJT9P6N — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 31, 2021

We’re living in the Twilight Zone. We honestly don’t know how else to explain what we’ve just heard.

"Jen, Kirby just told everyone 'We leave Americans stranded all the time.'" @ComfortablySmug https://t.co/JYQILzVqd9 pic.twitter.com/MkVh2YZxaV — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) August 31, 2021

They’ve gone from “how dare you say stranded” to “this stranding is normal, NBD and expected.” https://t.co/Am6DMgnOje — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 31, 2021

They’re really going with this, huh? https://t.co/XamjBucv0J — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 31, 2021

Of course they are.

Biden August 19: We’re going to stay until we get them all out. Pentagon spokesman today: Hey, it’s an imperfect world… people get left behind sometimes! Chill! — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 31, 2021

Being stranded in Aruba because you overslept and missed your flight is totally the same thing. — Nuclear Ironman 🏊‍♂️🚴‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏅 (@NuclearHerbs) August 31, 2021

Tomayto, tomahto.

And these clowns are the scary kind.

They keep saying “low” hundreds as if it’s some kind of achievement. Sickening. https://t.co/sCwndhMug3 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 31, 2021

Shame on John Kirby.

.@PentagonPresSec just needs to resign already. Just go, man. — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) August 31, 2021

Yep.

And then:

This entire administration is rotten to the core.

***

Related: