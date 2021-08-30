Last week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggested that Americans stranded in Afghanistan were to blame for being stranded in Afghanistan.

.@SecBlinken cites a State Department analysis in offering 6,000 as the number of "American citizens in Afghanistan who wanted to leave." 4,500 have so far been evacuated — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) August 25, 2021

And now, after all that’s happened in the interim, Blinken is finally ready to acknowledge the Biden administration’s culpability.

Except no he isn’t:

Blinken denies that Biden administration jeopardized safety of Americans, allies in Afghanistan https://t.co/rIkGDR0WTj pic.twitter.com/tAHBJEPW9A — The Hill (@thehill) August 30, 2021

More from The Hill:

“The idea that we’ve done anything to put at further risk those that we’re trying to help leave the country is simply wrong. And the idea that we shared lists of Americans or others with the Taliban is simply wrong,” Blinken told host Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “What was shared?” Todd asked.

Lists. Lists were shared:

“In specific instances when you’re trying to get a bus or a group of people through, and you need to show a manifest to do that, because particularly in cases where people don’t have the necessary credentials on them or documents on them, then you would — you’ll share names on a list of people on the bus so they can be assured that those are people that we’re looking to bring in. And by definition, that’s exactly what’s happened,” Blinken explained.

By definition, the U.S. government put American and Afghan allies’ lives in danger. And then tried to wash their hands of the whole damn thing.

That freaking guy.

his words are meaningless at this point—- — slairdjr (@slairdjr) August 30, 2021

The Biden Administration is making “don’t believe your lying eyes” into an art form —> https://t.co/mTgc67Wvcb — Jack Pandol (@jackpandol) August 30, 2021

Liar

Liar

LIAR 😠 — dailybisquit (@sugartimexxx) August 30, 2021

All lies. Their lips don’t even have to be moving for them to lie to our faces.

He can say whatever he wants, the evidence is there for all to see. For once I'd like to see these people stop avoiding responsibility, admitting their mistakes, and working to make things right. Instead its waste time arguing with the media to protect their egos. — Secure My Medical Records (@MedicalSecure) August 30, 2021

Good luck with that. It won’t be happening during the Biden administration, that much is clear.

Send him back to the Hamptons. https://t.co/HF7mzfyasG — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 30, 2021

Sounds like our best bet.

Hours before Kabul fell, the situation in Afghanistan became so perilous that Secretary of State Blinken had to return from the Hamptons. From WP: https://t.co/D64gxck5OM pic.twitter.com/qg76mWnV3e — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 29, 2021

You know what? Send them all back to the Hamptons. And put the real grownups in charge.