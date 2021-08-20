Yesterday, National Review’s Jim Geraghty took a comprehensive and damning look at the evidence that something is very, very wrong with Joe Biden. Among that evidence is his extremely conspicuous absence from the public eye. If the White House wants Americans to believe that Joe Biden is in charge and genuinely concerned about the situation in Afghanistan, they’re doing every possible thing they could do wrong.

And now, we can add this one to the list:

Notice anything?

Biden going back to Delaware at 2pm today. pic.twitter.com/ojxbAPQXxZ — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) August 20, 2021

Back to Delaware immediately after speaking? We’re noticing a pattern. They seriously can’t get him out of there fast enough. Substitute “Trump” for “Biden” and “Mar-a-Lago” for “Delaware” and all hell would break loose. Are we supposed to be satisfied with this?

Biden at 1pm: Remarks on the disaster in Afghanistan Biden at 2pm: Back to his vacation in Delaware pic.twitter.com/l4YjquMPOe — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 20, 2021

Afghanistan is important, but so is a good beach day. — Tom Morrissey (@tom_steely) August 20, 2021

Well that’s good. It’s not like the world is burning or anything https://t.co/loJf15C7WJ — Lavallee (@lavalleech) August 20, 2021

It’s bad enough optics when Joe Biden is in D.C. and not answering questions. But at least he’s there, where you’d expect the president to be during an international crisis. Now, it looks like he’s straight-up fleeing or being whisked away to Delaware. How is anyone supposed to have faith in the Biden administration?

After Biden's first statement he flew right back to his vacation and after today's statement he's going right back to… his vacation. I'd say those are some bad optics but I'm starting to think he just doesn't care. pic.twitter.com/nnjEX3aFzI — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 20, 2021

It is becoming very, very difficult for me to believe that Biden’s team thinks he is lucid. https://t.co/gdmp5ouBdv — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 20, 2021

President Biden and VP Harris will be in the East Room today. Biden to deliver remarks on Afghanistan. If both leave immediately without taking questions and call it a weekend at 2pm, there’s no going back in reversing the public perception that they’re in way over their heads. https://t.co/6c4l6Sl4sY — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 20, 2021

***

Related:

After busy ‘non-public’ day for President Biden, White House calls a travel photo lid