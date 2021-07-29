If you were to take a drink every time you heard the word “experts” at Karine Jean-Pierre’s White House press briefing today, you’d already be in the hospital with alcohol poisoning. Because she used it a lot.

She used it to describe the unnamed geniuses who purportedly believe that the Biden administration’s massive spending spree will result in a stronger economy and lowered costs for consumers any day now.

And, just to make sure we have only the utmost confidence in the people who would never dare steer us wrong, she used it to refer to the CDC. The same CDC that hides behind The Science™ despite never seeming to be able to produce any data to support it.

DOOCY: Why should Americans trust Joe Biden now? Jean-Pierre: "Well, because we listen to the scientists, we listen to the experts." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) July 29, 2021

Did the scientists, the experts tell Karine Jean-Pierre she didn’t have to wear a mask in a room full of masked journalists were were not socially distancing?

Maybe her answer to Peter Doocy’s question will sound more believable if you hear her say it:

DOOCY: Why should Americans trust Joe Biden now? Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre: "Because we listen to the scientists. We listen to the experts…Now we're at a point where we have to double down." pic.twitter.com/Uj3a5CZmcd — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 29, 2021

“This is not about politics at all; this is about saving lives.”

This is their way of saying Ron Klain makes decisions after scrolling Twitter. https://t.co/VZHVeLLiBF — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) July 29, 2021

That would certainly explain where the Biden administration and CDC are getting their guidance from.

More from Jean-Pierre:

Deputy Press Secretary: "The CDC is a body that is very well respected." pic.twitter.com/IHaw0TqUrj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 29, 2021

Well respected? Can we get PolitiFact’s misinformation team on that?

What’s interesting is that that’s not even the craziest part of the above clip. That honor should probably go to this:

BREAKING: The Biden administration indicates they are open to returning to lockdowns. pic.twitter.com/lcj66Fggkz — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 29, 2021

WH: If the CDC endorses new lockdowns, we will listen to the CDC https://t.co/gBYRZSZu2N — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 29, 2021

Transcript:

Doocy: If scientists come to you at some point down the line and say, “It is our opinion that there should be shutdowns, that there should be school closures,” you would do that? Jean-Pierre: Well, like I said, we listen to the CDC and the experts and their guidance.

That definitely doesn’t sound like a no. You’re supposed to say no, Karine. You’re supposed to say no.

This is smart, reasonable and appropriate. Please thank our health care heroes!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 👩‍⚕️🏥❤️💉🥰🥰😷💗💙😘😍🤩♥️💕🚑⛑💪 https://t.co/fwYFjptdEs — John Ekdahl #fullyvaxxed #maskup #staysafe 💉💪❤️ (@JohnEkdahl) July 29, 2021

“I’m not going to shut down the country, I’m going to shut down the virus!" https://t.co/HpjMOrwpUa — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) July 29, 2021

Guess Joe Biden misspoke.

It was always about politics.

“Back to”? The federal government never imposed any lockdowns. What are they contemplating doing? https://t.co/kIq6wiSqzt — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) July 29, 2021

This should alarm everyone… Biden admin doesn't rule out future LOCKDOWNS Worse yet, Biden refuses to take any responsibility for his failed policies and lies that are hurting the American people. pic.twitter.com/xP0eYwJQpY — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) July 29, 2021

It should alarm the Biden administration, too. Because if they keep talking like this, they’re going to wake up next November with one hell of a hangover.

This messaging will make them lose thr midterms. — David Stilwell (@Stillsmack) July 29, 2021

STILL disastrous messaging from the White House. "We follow the science" doesn't work when you're refusing to release what that science is. When you're telling people we have to go back to masks after months of "mission accomplished," you better show your work. https://t.co/XBP8rQg88v — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 29, 2021

Keep up that work, Team Biden. You’re doing great.

***

