Deputy White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is filling in for Jen Psaki today, and we’ve gotta say, she’s doing a great job. Like Psaki, Jean-Pierre can stand up there at that podium and lie like a rug.

Take her comments on today’s dismal GDP news and the inflation that Joe Biden said would be good for Americans:

This is fine! Inflation is only temporary! Price increases are only temporary!

No, it’s gonna be great.

We have nothing to worry about, because we can trust the “experts.” We’d like to thank these “experts” personally, but the Biden administration can never seem to name them. Weird.

 

Tags: economyexpertsGDPinflationJoe BidenKarine Jean-Pierreprices