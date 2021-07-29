The Biden administration and Democrats’ economic policies have had some pretty terrible results. Like inflation, for example.

But let’s face it: inflation is really only a problem if you need to buy things. So this thread from @libsoftiktok shouldn’t worry you at all:

Hold up:

Doesn’t that count for something?

Trending

Not sure why anyone would need any of that stuff. Remember: massive, out-of-control government spending that’s triggered inflation will ultimately decrease prices. Joe Biden told us so. You just wait and see!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: @libsoftiktokcostseconomyexpensiveinflationmoneyprices