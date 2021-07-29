The Biden administration and Democrats’ economic policies have had some pretty terrible results. Like inflation, for example.
But let’s face it: inflation is really only a problem if you need to buy things. So this thread from @libsoftiktok shouldn’t worry you at all:
Does it feel like everything is getting more expensive? That’s because it is. A full list ⤵️
Chicken, hot dogs, pork, and beef pic.twitter.com/DMWMntIXvM
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) July 29, 2021
Hold up:
But but but I thought we saved $0.16 on hotdogs!
— Punished Pretzel (@PretzelScotty) July 29, 2021
Doesn’t that count for something?
Rental cars, used cars, flights, and hotels pic.twitter.com/3R9ilj1rLQ
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) July 29, 2021
Eggs, peanut butter, coffee, ice cream, beer, and bottled water pic.twitter.com/ilpVac5m5H
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) July 29, 2021
Chipotle, Cracker Barrel, Shake Shack, and Red Robin pic.twitter.com/iQUfXoNA7G
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) July 29, 2021
Home prices, paint, lumber, and cardboard boxes pic.twitter.com/LUwpjcKQWO
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) July 29, 2021
Beans, corn, and grain pic.twitter.com/wEGTAS2Ji3
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) July 29, 2021
Alcohol, coke, and wine pic.twitter.com/BanAJsFlMl
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) July 29, 2021
Diapers, feminine care products, and toilet paper pic.twitter.com/KjhUWXcdRp
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) July 29, 2021
Furniture, toys, video games, clorox, and home appliances pic.twitter.com/jy2vIFgzb9
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) July 29, 2021
Exercise equipment and clothing pic.twitter.com/MWYrwStlIr
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) July 29, 2021
Of course, gas pic.twitter.com/LYg3phwgll
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) July 29, 2021
Prescription drugs and insulin pic.twitter.com/O2ye7EWjvU
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) July 29, 2021
Not sure why anyone would need any of that stuff. Remember: massive, out-of-control government spending that’s triggered inflation will ultimately decrease prices. Joe Biden told us so. You just wait and see!