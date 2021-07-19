The inflation that the Biden White House said not long ago doesn’t really exist is expected to be a topic of discussion during the president’s economic speech today. Time to do some damage control while trying to convince everybody why spending a few trillion dollars more is necessary:

The only thing the Biden admin’s flipping on its head is the middle class. And we’ve got some oceanfront property in Nebraska to sell anybody who actually believes the spin that’s coming from the Biden White House.

The White House is getting desperate and hopes that people will believe them instead of their lying eyes.

We won’t hold our breath.

Maybe Biden could use these charts for his economic speech today:

