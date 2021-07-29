If you tuned into today’s White House press briefing, you were greeted by a site you hadn’t seen in a while:

Well, they’re mostly back. There are exceptions, of course.

One of those exceptions is apparently Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre:

What other conclusion can we draw?

If we were a journalist masking up in there, we’d be pretty annoyed that Karine Jean-Pierre is just standing up there without a mask when the CDC says we should all be masking indoors regardless of vaccination status. If they’re unvaccinated, Jean-Pierre could literally kill them with her COVID19 viral load.

Where’s Nancy Pelosi when you need her?

Save some of that excitement for watching media firefighters continue failing to do their jobs.

