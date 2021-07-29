White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre filled in for Jen Psaki at today’s briefing, but the spin was pretty much the same. Included in that is this non-answer to Peter Doocy’s question.

EXCELLENT question from @pdoocy asking why the WH wants vaccinated Americans to wear masks but is doing nothing to stop unvaccinated illegal immigrants from crossing the border. — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) July 29, 2021

Messed-up “priorities” can be spotted here:

Peter Doocy asks Jean-Pierre: "Why is it that the federal government is asking vaccinated Americans to wear masks to stop the spread of COVID-19, but at the same time federal agents are also releasing COVID-19 positive border crossers into small towns in Texas?" pic.twitter.com/7yNTMGPBsK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 29, 2021

The Biden administration takes their health measures at the border “very, very seriously,” but not seriously enough to actually stop the flow of illegals into the U.S.

And….. she never answered the question! — Mz_Michele ❤ (@MBakerr1) July 29, 2021

Still waiting for an answer to that one… https://t.co/65H1gNbPhV — LoveLEND (@RealDGPearson) July 29, 2021

“I don’t know, but they told me to read this to you!” https://t.co/kNoJa3pl0x — Todd Wilson (@TDubb) July 29, 2021

The Biden White House sure likes to take the “just trust us it’s being done” approach.