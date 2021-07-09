Yesterday we told you about the Biden White House reportedly working behind the scenes to try and avoid ethical issues as Hunter Biden sells his art for prices up to $500,000.

The Biden White House no doubt wants to keep everybody from knowing who buys Hunter Biden’s art.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about it today and basically went with the “just trust us” spin:

“His profession”? “Child”?

It’s so on the up-and-up that all buyers must remain anonymous!

There would be a 24/7 cable news net freakout if Trump was still president and any of his kids were selling art for big bucks to buyers whose identities were being kept anonymous.

