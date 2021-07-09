Yesterday we told you about the Biden White House reportedly working behind the scenes to try and avoid ethical issues as Hunter Biden sells his art for prices up to $500,000.

White House wants to keep Hunter Biden from knowing who buys his expensive artwork under proposed ethics plan https://t.co/LulbjWSTC1 — CNBC (@CNBC) July 8, 2021

The Biden White House no doubt wants to keep everybody from knowing who buys Hunter Biden’s art.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about it today and basically went with the “just trust us” spin:

When asked about potential ethics violations surrounding Hunter Biden's art sales, Jen Psaki says "a system has been established" and "he has the right to pursue an artistic career." pic.twitter.com/Ot0YueKadS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 9, 2021

“His profession”? “Child”?

Absolutely outrageous government resources are being used to manage "child" Hunter Biden's (he's 51) "art" career because he's shady AF. https://t.co/UVJ2N8RsiU — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 9, 2021

It’s so on the up-and-up that all buyers must remain anonymous!

Yeah, we all know about that system that has been established. That is the problem. https://t.co/m2r1LZmHZU — GodGuns&Trump 2024🇺🇸 (@PatriotByGod) July 9, 2021

Bribery has been legalized. https://t.co/WLAXqVCnly — Alexander Peresviet (@AlexPeresviet) July 9, 2021

This is textbook money laundering and that too backed by the federal government — theseeker (@theseek95671884) July 9, 2021

To be clear, I have zero issues with Hunter painting art, it’s his prior profession as an energy and expert that has me concerned… — Jordan Belfort (@BamaTrader7) July 9, 2021

LOL @DonaldJTrumpJr you have any art you want to sell? https://t.co/6BSo2YQpkh — Yvonne Burton-plandemic is done for! (@_YvonneBurton) July 9, 2021

There would be a 24/7 cable news net freakout if Trump was still president and any of his kids were selling art for big bucks to buyers whose identities were being kept anonymous.