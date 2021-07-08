The Washington Post is reporting that the Biden White House is concerned about how it looks to have the president’s son deciding to become an artist who is selling his work for up to a half-million dollars.

NEW: White House officials have helped craft an agreement to try and avoid ethical issues as Hunter Biden tries to sell his art. But the sale — and prices up to $500,000 — is drawing criticism from ethics experts and art critics. My latest: https://t.co/Ng9w58ZwPS — Matt Viser (@mviser) July 8, 2021

But hey, maybe Hunter’s just really talented, and the art world has noticed — or not. The reviews are in. Here’s one:

Asked whether Hunter Biden’s art was any good, one critic said: “I would call it very much a hotel art aesthetic…It’s somewhere between a screen saver and if you just Googled ‘midcentury abstraction’ and mashed up whatever came up.”https://t.co/Ng9w58HVri — Matt Viser (@mviser) July 8, 2021

Ouch!

“The whole thing is a really bad idea,” said Richard Painter, who was chief ethics lawyer to President Bush “What these people are paying for is Hunter Biden’s last name,” said Walter Shaub, who headed the Office of Government Ethics from 2013 to 2017https://t.co/Ng9w58HVri — Matt Viser (@mviser) July 8, 2021

Hey, if anybody should know if Hunter Biden selling his art is a bad idea it’s a guy named Painter.

Avoid ethical issues with Hunter Biden?

Just imagine (well, we don’t really want to imagine that).

But in no way does all the interest in buying Hunter Biden’s art have anything to do with who his father happens to be. *Eye roll*

“A distinctly unique experience that have become signature Biden.” Well, we can’t really argue with that.