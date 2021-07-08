The Washington Post is reporting that the Biden White House is concerned about how it looks to have the president’s son deciding to become an artist who is selling his work for up to a half-million dollars.

But hey, maybe Hunter’s just really talented, and the art world has noticed — or not. The reviews are in. Here’s one:

Ouch!

Hey, if anybody should know if Hunter Biden selling his art is a bad idea it’s a guy named Painter.

Just imagine (well, we don’t really want to imagine that).

But in no way does all the interest in buying Hunter Biden’s art have anything to do with who his father happens to be. *Eye roll*

“A distinctly unique experience that have become signature Biden.” Well, we can’t really argue with that.

