Remember that time Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar equated the United States and Israel with Hamas and the Taliban? Here it is again:

After several of her Jewish Democratic colleagues called her out — albeit not nearly as harshly as they should have — Omar initially responded by shaming them as Islamophobic. Shortly after that, she issued another statement explaining that ackshually, when she likened the U.S. and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban, she wasn’t likening the U.S. and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban.

Well, after having a couple of weeks to reflect further on her remarks, Ilhan Omar’s position has evolved once again:

“I think it’s really important to think back to the point I was trying to make.” We know full well which point she was trying to make.

And she doesn’t regret it.

This is who she is. She’s shown us enough times. The joke’s on us if we still don’t see it.

We won’t hold our breath. Because the Left has shown us who they are, too.

