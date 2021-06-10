Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar has issued a statement regarding her controversial remarks in which she equated the United States and Israel with Hamas and the Taliban:

Rep. @IlhanMN puts out a statement clarifying her remarks earlier this week: "I was in no way equating terrorist organizations with democratic countries with well-established judicial systems. pic.twitter.com/5hlpo8tkdP — Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) June 10, 2021

Ilhan Omar just now: “I was in no way equating terrorist organizations with democratic countries with well-established judicial systems.” pic.twitter.com/zvvNnHnCXB — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 10, 2021

She was “in no way equating terrorist organizations with democratic countries with well established judicial systems”?

An honest mistake I’m sure pic.twitter.com/0T8of8cGx3 — SM (@Scottymcmahon22) June 10, 2021

She could’ve fooled us.

We saw the video:

We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity. We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban. I asked @SecBlinken where people are supposed to go for justice. pic.twitter.com/tUtxW5cIow — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) June 7, 2021

And we saw her response to the Jewish Democrats’ statement:

It’s shameful for colleagues who call me when they need my support to now put out a statement asking for “clarification” and not just call. The islamophobic tropes in this statement are offensive. The constant harassment & silencing from the signers of this letter is unbearable. https://t.co/37dy2UduW0 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 10, 2021

Citing an open case against Israel, US, Hamas & Taliban in the ICC isn’t comparison or from “deeply seated prejudice”. You might try to undermine these investigations or deny justice to their victims but history has thought us that the truth can’t be hidden or silenced forever. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 10, 2021

After very clearly and deliberately doubling down on the comparison, suddenly Ilhan Omar insists she never made the comparison in the first place?

This is a full backtrack by Omar and precisely the clarification that the concerned House Democrats were asking for https://t.co/snzfxXJf98 — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) June 10, 2021

She’s backtracking, all right. But the only thing she’s clarifying is that she’s absolute gutter slime.

We actually do believe Ilhan Omar when she says she wasn’t making “a moral comparison between Hamas and the Taliban and the U.S. and Israel.” Because she doesn’t believe they’re comparable; she believes that the U.S. and Israel are far, far worse than Hamas and the Taliban.

So, what, exactly, prompted Omar’s backtracking? Did she get a talking-to from Nancy Pelosi (who, we must reiterate, is too chicken to publicly and explicitly condemn Omar’s antisemitism and anti-Americanism)? We’d like to think there was a conversation.

Someone got a phone call — JankyDisplay (@JankyDisplay) June 10, 2021

That phone call from Pelosi must have been something else. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 10, 2021

Hoooboy… @SpeakerPelosi had words with her. 😂 FTR… we all heard what she said.. https://t.co/KEzHGQAxUx — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) June 10, 2021

We all heard what she said.

this is a lie https://t.co/YKTuRPmZRN — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) June 10, 2021

A straight up lie https://t.co/O8eEwthPZx — Zachary Faria (@ZacharyFaria) June 10, 2021

And just in case it weren’t obvious enough that Ilhan Omar’s statement was insincere, here’s a surefire way to tell:

What country is @IlhanMN referring to that has a "well-established judicial system"? https://t.co/lh5RZAgxuY pic.twitter.com/3rCQG1bXv5 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) June 10, 2021

Wow Ilhan Omar refers to Israel as a democratic country with a well-established judicial system. https://t.co/MA84HQrPLQ — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 10, 2021

We know that there’s no way Ilhan Omar actually believes in the legitimacy of American or Israeli judicial systems.

.@IlhanMN now denies making the comparison. She refers to the US and Israel as “Democratic countries with well-established judicial systems”. Just before the recent outbreak of antisemitism, she was tweeting that Israel was an apartheid state. https://t.co/ylGak8UxcE — The Conspiracy Libel (@ConspiracyLibel) June 10, 2021

Ask her if she thinks Israel is a "democratic country with a well-established judicial system". Because her statement squirms away from denying she equated Israel with Hamas and ISIS. — Jay Lampert (@MortChristenson) June 10, 2021

If only Ilhan Omar would squirm away from Congress.