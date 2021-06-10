Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar has issued a statement regarding her controversial remarks in which she equated the United States and Israel with Hamas and the Taliban:

She was “in no way equating terrorist organizations with democratic countries with well established judicial systems”?

She could’ve fooled us.

We saw the video:

And we saw her response to the Jewish Democrats’ statement:

After very clearly and deliberately doubling down on the comparison, suddenly Ilhan Omar insists she never made the comparison in the first place?

She’s backtracking, all right. But the only thing she’s clarifying is that she’s absolute gutter slime.

We actually do believe Ilhan Omar when she says she wasn’t making “a moral comparison between Hamas and the Taliban and the U.S. and Israel.” Because she doesn’t believe they’re comparable; she believes that the U.S. and Israel are far, far worse than Hamas and the Taliban.

So, what, exactly, prompted Omar’s backtracking? Did she get a talking-to from Nancy Pelosi (who, we must reiterate, is too chicken to publicly and explicitly condemn Omar’s antisemitism and anti-Americanism)? We’d like to think there was a conversation.

We all heard what she said.

And just in case it weren’t obvious enough that Ilhan Omar’s statement was insincere, here’s a surefire way to tell:

We know that there’s no way Ilhan Omar actually believes in the legitimacy of American or Israeli judicial systems.

If only Ilhan Omar would squirm away from Congress.

