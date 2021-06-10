Last night, a group of 12 House Democrats — all Jews, because apparently the rest were too busy — issued a statement calling on Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar “to clarify her words” about the United States and Israel committing the same level of “unthinkable atrocities” as the likes of Hamas and the Taliban.

Well, in her response, Ilhan Omar definitely clarified some things:

It’s shameful for colleagues who call me when they need my support to now put out a statement asking for “clarification” and not just call. The islamophobic tropes in this statement are offensive. The constant harassment & silencing from the signers of this letter is unbearable. https://t.co/37dy2UduW0 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 10, 2021

Citing an open case against Israel, US, Hamas & Taliban in the ICC isn’t comparison or from “deeply seated prejudice”. You might try to undermine these investigations or deny justice to their victims but history has thought us that the truth can’t be hidden or silenced forever. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 10, 2021

It should be crystal-clear to anyone with eyes, ears, and a brain that Ilhan Omar is going to keep saying things like this — and she’s not going to be sorry about it.

This is quite something. 1️⃣ Dem Reps (who are all Jewish) call out Ilhan Omar for comparing the US and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban. 2️⃣ Omar calls THEM out for putting Islamaphobic tropes in THEIR call-out, and argues they are trying to “silence” her. pic.twitter.com/OH86nsPtMU — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 10, 2021

Props to Ilhan Omar for consistency. She pulls this crap every time she gets called out for being awful. Without fail. There is literally nothing Islamophobic about the Democrats’ statement, but she knows that she can throw down the “Islamophobia” card and smear the U.S. and Israel with impunity because she will never face any real consequences for her words and actions.

I read this three times and could not find any Islamophobia whatsoever. I guess we're in the whole "call something offensive" as a blanket defense era though. https://t.co/BqKpJHpb4t — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) June 10, 2021

What in the world are the "islamophobic tropes" that @Ilhanmn sees in this two paragraph statement? https://t.co/cpmWt5mrcU pic.twitter.com/kXQpsqR67e — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) June 10, 2021

At this point, criticizing Omar is an islamophobic trope.https://t.co/cpmWt5mrcU — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) June 10, 2021

Basically.

Also 12 of her Democratic colleagues "constantly harass" her? What are some examples https://t.co/1jq1Dvyr79 — Almaqah (@_Almaqah) June 10, 2021

This seems like a pretty serious accusation. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 10, 2021

One that she likely won’t ever have to elaborate on.

Translation: "I'm not retracting what I said because I see the US and Israel as terrorist countries. I have been elected to my position, I moved to the US for a better life, and still I hate this country and everything it stands for". This is not islamophobia, you dunce. https://t.co/wd5KoP1WkY — Nathan (@PatriotNathan) June 10, 2021

"They call me up for help in private and then they criticize me when I say outrageous things" is such a Trump line. https://t.co/3Ntjvzd5Kn — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 10, 2021

When you're upset that other Democrats don't join you in comparing the United States to Hamas and the Taliban… https://t.co/LeB1DDzReP — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) June 10, 2021

They need to publicly denounce your disgusting antisemitic tropes because your Speaker failed to do so when she had the opportunity. Welcome to politics. https://t.co/TXERrmjlMg — Stacey – The Compassionate Nihilist (@ScotsFyre) June 10, 2021

Nancy Pelosi has had multiple opportunities to publicly denounce Ilhan Omar and has squandered every single one of them.

You own this @SpeakerPelosi. And you own her antisemitism too. https://t.co/xsVgwQocB4 — commonsense (@commonsense258) June 10, 2021

The Democratic Party owns it.

What is shameful is that only Jewish Democrats were willing to speak out against Omar’s anti-Semitism and had to do it in such a muted way because such bigotry ha otherwise been accepted and normalized among Democrats in Congress. https://t.co/ahqYmbwHfd — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 10, 2021

Btw notice they simply asked her to clarify her false equivalency. The bare minimum. She responded by accusing them of using Islamophobic tropes (???) and harassing her. Pelosi’s silence is deafening. If reporters weren’t busy harassing Manchin, maybe they cd ask her about it? — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 10, 2021

As if.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

