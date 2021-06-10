Earlier this week, Democratic socialist Rep. Ilhan Omar — who was born in Somalia, the Land of Justice — put the United States and Israel into the same category as Hamas and the Taliban:

We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity. We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban. I asked @SecBlinken where people are supposed to go for justice. pic.twitter.com/tUtxW5cIow — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) June 7, 2021

Last night, two days and change later, a group of Jewish House Democrats issued a statement calling Omar’s comments “offensive and misguided”:

Group of House Democrats is out with a statement tonight condemning Ilhan Omar’s recent comments, saying they “give cover to terrorist groups.” pic.twitter.com/kDxSkb7OCi — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) June 10, 2021

Well, that’s something, we guess. Condemning the offensive remarks while not condemning the offensive person is certainly a response, albeit a completely ineffectual one.

We’re honestly not sure what this statement is supposed to accomplish, as there’s really no need for Ilhan Omar “to clarify her words.” Everyone knows exactly what she meant, because she says crap like this all the time. And Democrats never actually do anything about it other than issue weak statements like this.

Pretty weak sauce — Daniel Miller (@DanielMillerEsq) June 10, 2021

We’ll be a lot more impressed when the Democrats decide to put their money where their mouths are.

I mean we've been calling her out for years now. She needs to be removed. — Barning Knight (@BarningKnight) June 10, 2021

MTG got removed from her committee assignments. You think Omar will also be removed? — Cyclones/WhiteSox FAN (@jmccullo) June 10, 2021

We won’t hold our breath. They didn’t do anything about her any of the other times she said offensive things. Why should they start now?

I applaud the 12 members of Congress who signed the joint statement, but where are the rest? The fear of progressive backlash is keeping many decent men and women in Congress from standing up for what's right. Denouncing Antisemitism & standing up for America shouldn't be hard — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) June 10, 2021

It shouldn’t be hard. But for the Democratic Party, it’s all but impossible. Because there actually aren’t many decent men and women in Congress. Certainly not in the Democratic Party.

I'm embarrassed for every Democrat who didn't sign this statement. These feckless cowards are too scared to stand up for what's right so they leave it to their Jewish colleagues who have no choice. https://t.co/74f13E2FjZ — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) June 10, 2021

The Democratic Party condones antisemitism.

Update: