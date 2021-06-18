A little over a month ago, National Review’s Charles C.W. Cooke put together a thorough and devastating takedown of purported COVID19 “whistleblower” and demonstrably shameless grifter Rebekah Jones.

Needless to say, Jones wasn’t pleased with Cooke for exposing her.

So we can only imagine how she’s feeling now that she’s been even further exposed by Cooke’s National Review colleague Jack Crowe:

Rebekah Jones really is just a bottomless barrel of awfulness:

More:

Taylor, a 37-year-old Ph.D. candidate at the Florida Atlantic University College of Business, waded into the world of COVID data analysis last spring after being informed that he had been in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. When he looked at the data for himself, what he found disturbed him: The way the Florida Department of Health was presenting the pandemic death toll was confusing members of the media who lacked a background in data analysis.

News outlets, local and national, were conflating the actual number of Floridians who had died of COVID on a given day with the number of COVID deaths that had been entered into the system on that day — a total that included deaths that had occurred days and sometimes weeks before the entry date.

Taylor, an affable and apolitical mathematician, thought he could clear things up by presenting the data in a more transparent way, so he and his academic adviser created their own COVID tracker, which relied on the state’s data but presented it on a timeline that accurately captured the number of deaths in the state each day.

Unbeknownst to Taylor, who studiously avoids political media, he had just stepped on a hornet’s nest.

It’s an incredibly disturbing — and downright infuriating — read. Rebekah Jones set out to ruin Jon Taylor’s life because he had the gall to accurately interpret the data and reach out to her about it.

And here’s hoping that Jon Taylor ultimately prevails against Rebekah Jones.

And, unlike her targets, Rebekah Jones absolutely deserves to suffer.

