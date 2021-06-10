Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar responded to Jewish Democrats’ statement regarding her equating the U.S. and Israel with Hamas and the Taliban by accusing them of constantly harassing and trying to silence her with their raging Islamophobia.

In other words, she unapologetically doubled down.

And she can do that knowing that she’ll get away with it because her Democratic colleagues are too afraid to put their money where their mouths are. That’s also why fellow antisemitic Squad member Rashida Tlaib knows she can get away with stuff like this:

I am tired of colleagues (both D+R) demonizing @IlhanMN. Their obsession with policing her is sick. She has the courage to call out human rights abuses no matter who is responsible. That's better than colleagues who look away if it serves their politics. https://t.co/5n9OxZbK8Q — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) June 10, 2021

Welp. She certainly knows how to stay on-brand.

Ilhan Omar suggested America and Israel were the moral equivalent of the Taliban and Hamas, and she has not walked that back, or clarified her statement, which she could have done, if she didn’t actually believe that https://t.co/m2XkGCn3s6 — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) June 10, 2021

When was the last time Omar called out the human rights abuses of Hamas launching rockets at civilians? https://t.co/znlaH66IaR — Beorn (@Beorn2000) June 10, 2021

She accuses all Americans and all Jews of murdering children. When called out, she says we're racist… See the childish patttern? https://t.co/n3xCLIEvtr — Delta Jack (@RandyLayman) June 10, 2021

I’m sorry but her engaging in egregious #Antisemitic canards shouldn’t be excused by her hiding behind the guise of human rights and it doesn’t excuse @RashidaTlaib either https://t.co/RuHLjbCpU1 — Eli Neuberger (@thevoos) June 10, 2021

I am tired of open antisemites getting a pass in your caucus. This trend is exclusively a left-wing phenomenon in the halls of power & it is disgusting. https://t.co/Dihyj6unHR — Stacey – The Compassionate Nihilist (@ScotsFyre) June 10, 2021

House Democrats are gluttons for punishment. There’s really no other way to interpret their willingness to subject themselves to being insulted by their far-Left members and tolerate for such inflammatory rhetoric. “Thank you, Squad! May we have another?”

So, who is @SpeakerPelosi going to side with: the openly anti-Semitic wing of her party, or the Jewish Democratic lawmakers who condemn anti-Semitism? I think we all know the answer. https://t.co/qCTz4WAQUp — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 10, 2021

It's a mystery wrapped in an enigma pic.twitter.com/y0suocXtwy — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 10, 2021

BTW, imagine that a Democratic House member repeatedly tweeted racist garbage about black Americans. Do you think it would be only the Congressional Black Caucus speaking out? When it's Jews, it's different. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 10, 2021

Because the Democratic Party condones antisemitism. And Nancy Pelosi is fine with that.

Pelosi is going to hide under her desk and the media are going to let her https://t.co/AmlfkIAZbi — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 10, 2021

But is it possible that the public won’t be so forgiving?

If Pelosi doesn’t act to discipline Omar, she risks painting the party as extremists; if she does act, Pelosi risks the ire of the progressive fringe. That might actually be useful with midterm season approaching. https://t.co/NLYcZYVKfn — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) June 10, 2021

It sure would be nice to see the Democratic Party suffer for its tolerance of antisemitism and bigotry.