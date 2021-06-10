We’ve already heard from Rashida Tlaib and Cori Bush about how awful the Jewish House Democrats who called out Ilhan Omar for equating America and Israel with Hamas and the Taliban are. But as we all know, it’s not really showtime until Squad leader AOC shows up.

Looks like it’s showtime:

Pretty sick & tired of the constant vilification, intentional mischaracterization, and public targeting of @IlhanMN coming from our caucus. They have no concept for the danger they put her in by skipping private conversations & leaping to fueling targeted news cycles around her. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 10, 2021

AOC to the rescue!

Omar: Says something anti-semitic People: Call her out AOC: https://t.co/wWNOoaUwgW — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) June 10, 2021

Nah it was her literal words. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 10, 2021

Calling out antisemitism doesn't put people in danger.

Not calling out antisemitism puts Jews in danger.

Making moral equivalences between democracies and terrorist organizations and trying to disarm those democracies (as @AOC did just a few weeks ago) puts Jews in danger. https://t.co/pjzYpk0JhO — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) June 10, 2021

How many private conversations with colleagues did Omar have before accusing them of crafting policy for Jewish money — "It's all about the Benjamins baby?" https://t.co/AbYdwxxcGz — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 10, 2021

It's fun how you get to pretend that rhetoric means something when it confirms your priors but it means nothing when Jews are getting attacked in American cities. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) June 10, 2021

That's because you support antisemites. https://t.co/P33ujKbQv4 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 10, 2021

Yes, condemning anti-Semitism makes you angry. We get it. Let your "hate the Jews" flag fly. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 10, 2021

It’s not enough for AOC to accuse 12 Jewish House Democrats of being mean to Ilhan Omar by drawing attention to her inexcusable and deliberately inflammatory remarks; she’s also accusing them of endangering Ilhan Omar’s life.

Meanwhile, AOC has never showed even an ounce of concern for the lives Ilhan Omar has endangered by spewing rabidly antisemitic, anti-Israel garbage.

Because AOC a piece of rabidly antisemitic, anti-Israel garbage herself.