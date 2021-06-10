We’ve already heard from Rashida Tlaib and Cori Bush about how awful the Jewish House Democrats who called out Ilhan Omar for equating America and Israel with Hamas and the Taliban are. But as we all know, it’s not really showtime until Squad leader AOC shows up.

Looks like it’s showtime:

AOC to the rescue!

Trending

It’s not enough for AOC to accuse 12 Jewish House Democrats of being mean to Ilhan Omar by drawing attention to her inexcusable and deliberately inflammatory remarks; she’s also accusing them of endangering Ilhan Omar’s life.

Meanwhile, AOC has never showed even an ounce of concern for the lives Ilhan Omar has endangered by spewing rabidly antisemitic, anti-Israel garbage.

Because AOC a piece of rabidly antisemitic, anti-Israel garbage herself.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AntisemitismAOCHouse DemocratsIlhan OmarJewish DemocratsJews