Fiction writer and “Little Fires Everywhere” author Celeste Ng seems pretty intent on setting a pretty big fire of her own today.
In case you missed it, the deadly Atlanta-area massage parlor shootings may not have been racially motivated after all. The suspect reportedly told police that he carried out the shootings as a means of getting revenge for his sex addiction.
New: Atlanta shooting suspect told police he had “sexual addiction”, “indicators now may not be” racially motivated, says Cherokee Cty Sheriff Frank Reynolds.
— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 17, 2021
The idea that this wasn’t a white supremacist hate crime isn’t sitting well with a lot of people, most notably those who have a vested professional interest in making sure that the racial pot stays good and stirred.
Apparently Celeste Ng is also one of those people:
General rule: people don't get to decide whether they are racist; other people decide this based on their actions
— Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) March 17, 2021
We’d love to know where that rule is written. Is it in one of Ng’s books? She’s made a career out of writing fiction, after all.
My heart goes out to the people who will be fruitlessly trying to explain to local law enforcement that fetishization is ALSO racism.
— Sy Almans (@syalmans) March 17, 2021
I'm so tired. We're all so tired.
— Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) March 17, 2021
We’re tired, too, Celeste. So tired.
So tired of people who live to make everything into a racial issue without acknowledging the racism inherent in their own twisted system of beliefs.
This is really backwards logic. But whatever.
— Graig Salerno (@GraigSalerno) March 17, 2021
It is this kind of justice that leads to stoning people in the square. https://t.co/evYMrlqDK7
— The Real General Zod (@RealGeneralZod) March 17, 2021
You play a dangerous game, sis. https://t.co/MLDTDO1i30
— President Miguel McFweedom, PhD. (@TXKnights) March 17, 2021
That’s not a threat; it’s a warning. A warning about “rules” ultimately backfiring on the people who made them.
Good to know. Also, you seem to have a hard time separating an individual from the color of their skin. As a general rule, why would you say that is?
— Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) March 17, 2021
Great question!
Found the racist https://t.co/uRTlITqGwV
— BasedWhiggery wants his Stimmy (@RandomWhig) March 17, 2021
Racist.
— Standard Buttload (@monkeyboy100001) March 17, 2021
Okay, racist. https://t.co/FoBNDtvfX5 pic.twitter.com/ApnRqtgJ9x
— I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 17, 2021
Celeste Ng is racist. https://t.co/QNvotCjVF9
— Max (@MaxNordau) March 17, 2021
This tweet is racist. I decided. https://t.co/XDmCjVDEPT
— Sourkidz (@_SourKidz_) March 17, 2021
Ok, you're a racist then. Nothing you can do about it, I've decided so. https://t.co/bsJaKwnxKI
— Avi (@avi_toryGOP) March 17, 2021
I’ve decided you are racist, Celeste.
Is this how it works? https://t.co/8KQuMa4b2x
— Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) March 17, 2021
Ok. Fine. Your rules.
I believe you are a racist. https://t.co/Vc2hLAWUoa
— Nasty Canasta (@nasty_canasta) March 17, 2021
It's nice to know I get to define you, Galaxy Brain. https://t.co/8GPSnMuzhj
— Freddie Jerkury (@Machovell1an) March 17, 2021
"Anybody who denies being a racist is a racist."
"Okay, racist."
Then just watch the cognitive dissonance drive them into a rage.
— I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 17, 2021
We’re just playing by Celeste’s general rule.
Other people don’t get to “decide”who I am.
The can have a ignorant opinion about who I am, but they don’t get to “decide” it. https://t.co/l7rakSQ80h
— RaeLynn DeZelia ☕️☘️ (@rdez79) March 17, 2021
General rule: If you call me racist without proof, you're going to wish you didn't. https://t.co/AXL4Q76fQe
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 17, 2021