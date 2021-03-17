A 21-year-old man is in police custody after being arrested for three shootings at Atlanta-area massage parlors that left eight people dead, including six Asian women.

This story comes in the midst of a troubling trend in anti-Asian violence.

Currently, Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds says there is not enough information to conclude that the shootings were racially motivated. According to the suspect, the shootings were in retaliation for his own sexual addiction.

But the race-based-hate-crime narrative took off well before there was sufficient information to support it, and it should come as no surprise that race-baiting anti-racist Prof. Ibram X. Kendi is out there leading the charge:

Is it, though?

The data say otherwise.

But Ibram X. Kendi cares more about the narrative than the truth.

Exactly.

There’s always money in the white-supremacists-are-responsible-for-all-the-world’s-evils stand.

They’re afraid of being branded as racists, probably.

It’s also incredibly intellectually dishonest on the part of perpetual racial grievance-mongers like Ibram X. Kendi.

Every time.

