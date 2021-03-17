A 21-year-old man is in police custody after being arrested for three shootings at Atlanta-area massage parlors that left eight people dead, including six Asian women.

This story comes in the midst of a troubling trend in anti-Asian violence.

On the day @StopAAPIHate released a report documenting nearly 3800 incidents of anti-Asian hate during the pandemic – nearly 70% against Asian women – a man killed 8 in shootings targeting Asian businesses. Six of the 8 killed were Asian women.

https://t.co/keFyLZqkf1 — Vivian Ho (@VivianHo) March 17, 2021

Currently, Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds says there is not enough information to conclude that the shootings were racially motivated. According to the suspect, the shootings were in retaliation for his own sexual addiction.

But the race-based-hate-crime narrative took off well before there was sufficient information to support it, and it should come as no surprise that race-baiting anti-racist Prof. Ibram X. Kendi is out there leading the charge:

Locking arms with Asian Americans facing this lethal wave of anti-Asian terror. Their struggle is my struggle. Our struggle is against racism and White supremacist domestic terror. https://t.co/CGFpdk4K9t — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) March 17, 2021

Is it, though?

Serious question: In a case where the motive racial is hate and the perpetrator black, is it white supremacy? How? — Kotek Shemtov 🇨🇦 (@KotekShemtov) March 17, 2021

And when black guys beat up Asians in the street, well, that's because of white supremacy too I guess. https://t.co/WQUqiEOi6l — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 17, 2021

Oh it's white supremacists doing it? https://t.co/iLjRrs36cY — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 17, 2021

The data say otherwise.

You might want to look into what’s going down in Oakland before beclowning yourself once again. — Perspicuous (@chaos_sonata) March 17, 2021

Look, I know its not the popular take, but most every attack on a person of Asian decent in the Bay Area has been by a black person. Asians in the Oakland area have been hard hit. — Gary Thurner (@GaryThurner) March 17, 2021

Crime rate data disagrees with your analysis. — R. Daneel Olivaw (@LeoDaneel) March 17, 2021

We've had attacks on Asian folks (mostly elders) for weeks in the Bay Area and you haven't said a damn thing about it because it doesn't fit your narrative. Center Asian & AAPI communities – not the criminals perpetuating these heinous acts. — Chris Ferreira (@chrisdferreira) March 17, 2021

well this is awkward….but I'm sure kendi's racist ass can blame it on white people still. https://t.co/djNsJK7iyC pic.twitter.com/MyrrlgpEZr — Alex Distler (@LFC_Bern) March 17, 2021

The high-profile recent attacks on Asian Americans have been perpetrated by other minorities. Today's mass shooting was anti-sex worker. https://t.co/64SdIChzHd — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) March 17, 2021

But Ibram X. Kendi cares more about the narrative than the truth.

CRT refuses to allow people to see things as they really are. Even as the vast majority of recent Anti-Asian violence has been perpetuated by people who are not white, it’s still—somehow—white supremacy. CRT makes you intellectually weak and morally soft. https://t.co/QNIjgP8Q8m — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) March 17, 2021

This is specifically an issue for me because both my husband and my children are AAPI. You don't have the right to reframe this discussion as "white supremacy" when the threat isn't coming from white people. — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) March 17, 2021

Clearly, my family faces some danger and the possibility of racially motivated attacks. But you aren't really addressing anti-AAPI violence if you're ignoring where the violence is originating. — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) March 17, 2021

Exactly.

The single most important thing you could do to really help the Asian community would be to speak honestly about the demographics of the assailants in most of these attacks. Most of this crime is Black on Asian violence. Just be honest. — NeroFiddling-Apocalypse connoisseur (@NFiddling) March 17, 2021

How much does that pay though? — LGray (@LGray15) March 17, 2021

There’s always money in the white-supremacists-are-responsible-for-all-the-world’s-evils stand.

How does Kendi get away with naked lies like this? Are people just afraid to challenge him? https://t.co/6oeeTKYI2Q — Tyler🍦 (@Tyler_The_Wise) March 17, 2021

They’re afraid of being branded as racists, probably.

Anyone who believes the current violence against Asians is being perpetrated by the “white supremacists” is living in a fantasy world where they don’t watch the news and don’t read crime reports. And it’s unhelpful for justice. https://t.co/YoZWlJec1p — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) March 17, 2021

It’s also incredibly intellectually dishonest on the part of perpetual racial grievance-mongers like Ibram X. Kendi.

The nerve of this guy. People like him and @nhannahjones have done nothing but advocate for institutional discrimination against Asian-Americans as far as they're concerned, and now he's going to come out and say this SO HE CAN KEEP DOING IT unchallenged. Where's he on schools? https://t.co/O1BrmAC1h3 — James Lindsay, top expert in sexiness (@ConceptualJames) March 17, 2021

Narrative control and cynical opportunism around a politically useful shooting by a white person, 2/2 Before shooting. After shooting. pic.twitter.com/WDvO0Ax9FD — James Lindsay, top expert in sexiness (@ConceptualJames) March 17, 2021

Every time.