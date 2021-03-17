It’s just not a party until the race hustlers show up.

As we told you, Dr. Ibram X. Kendi — a celebrated “anti-racist” professor — is trying to cash in on the Atlanta-area massage parlor shootings by feigning solidarity with Asian Americans (and blaming white supremacy, of course).

Not to be outdone, here’s “1619 Project” architect and serial racebaiter Nikole Hannah-Jones, with an even more sickening display:

Last night's shooting & the appalling rise of anti-Asian violence stem frm a sick society where nationalism has again been stoked & normalized. Anti-Black & anti-Asian racism & violence run in tandem in the U.S. Both grps were brought here for labor but never meant to be citizens — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) March 17, 2021

Ummm maybe wait for motive to be clear before assigning one? https://t.co/RK9brZTryw pic.twitter.com/dWbzg4gDQO — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) March 17, 2021

Forget it, she’s rolling:

Even as this country was recruiting Chinese men to come do the labor white workers would not, they barred Chinese women from entering the U.S. in order to ensure the men would not settle and start families in America. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) March 17, 2021

Then this nation passed the Chinese Exclusion Act to prohibit Chinese laborers from immigrating to the U.S. altogether. This nation's most egregious racist laws and racist Supreme Court rulings targeted Black and Chinese people because of the believe both were unassimilable. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) March 17, 2021

We had to get an amendment to the Constitution to guarantee Black Americans citizenship in their own country, and Chinese Americans had to take a case all the way to the Supreme Court in order to have their own citizenship recognized. https://t.co/7qY7M4f6ln — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) March 17, 2021

If you look at racial real estate covenants — provisions placed on homes that restricted ownership by race — they almost always restricted two races: Black and Asian. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) March 17, 2021

And, of course, during World War II, Japanese Americans were placed in internment camps but German Americans were not. And German prisoners of war were allowed to eat in restaurants in the American South that Black Americans soldiers home on leave were barred from. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) March 17, 2021

Because of the Chinese Exclusion Act and explicitly racist immigration policy, the Asian population in the United States stayed relatively low until after the Civil Rights Movement and then we saw large numbers entering the U.S. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) March 17, 2021

And what has followed — in reaction to the Civil Rights Movement and Black demands to dismantle white supremacy — has been an enduring an attempt to use Asian immigrants and Asian Americans as a wedge against Black Americans. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) March 17, 2021

But the truth is that Asian Americans are only held up as a model to justify inequality and injustice visited upon Black Americans, but are seen by many white Americans as a problem and forever foreign otherwise. In other words, our struggles have always been tied together. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) March 17, 2021

I stand with my Asian-American brothers and sisters, just as so many of you have stood with us. I grieve. We must own all of this history — ALL OF IT — and determine to fight for a truly multiracial democracy where we all can be free. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) March 17, 2021

Nikole Hannah-Jones just wants us all to get alone!

This is just an appalling, cynical and historically illiterate politicization of violence. And though left and right identitarians have both divided us along these lines, but there have been zero evidence that this was a result of "nationalism." https://t.co/ykrcCVZCDQ — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 17, 2021

Nikole Hannah-Jones is nothing if not an appalling, cynical and historically illiterate person. Not to mention a shameless opportunist.

"Actually this shooting is about us." https://t.co/AuZkQBkz5m — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 17, 2021

It’s bad enough that Nikole Hannah-Jones is trying to co-opt the shootings to serve her own narrative. But when you consider what Hannah-Jones has previously said about Asian Americans, her performance comes off as even more intellectually dishonest and deranged:

Let's not forget how much she hates Asians when its not convenient for her agenda: https://t.co/MLqHi3svez — Robert (Bob) Jeffers (@TuliusT) March 17, 2021

This you? Are we politically useful for you today? How about yesterday? Yeah, that's what I thought. https://t.co/yaW7kUvebA pic.twitter.com/CdgkPZGqGr — A (@desertcran) March 17, 2021

It’s disgusting.

She really is just completely awful. https://t.co/s3FmxyOyyT — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 17, 2021

She really, really is.

