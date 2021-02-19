The Root journalist Terrell Jermaine Starr recently spoke with “national security experts” who put the state of the current Republican Party into grim perspective:

Is Pam Keith a national security expert? We’ve always thought of her as a failed congressional candidate and vicious troll who likes to dance on graves and make stupid 9/11 comparisons.

But we digress. We want to hear more about how the GOP is basically a terror cell whose members should be regarded and treated as enemy combatants:

When asked about the violent insurrectionists, [Kyle Bibby, national campaign manager at Common Defense and a former Marine Corps Infantry officer]said, “If they were in Afghanistan, we would’ve hit them. Either a raid, drop a bomb on them, whatever it is.” He continued, “But the organizations that are funding this and who are backing this that are creating the political movement behind this are organizations like Fox News, Breitbart, One America News Network, and the Republican Party. If these organizations existed in another country, we would be sanctioning them. We would be seizing their assets for inciting terroristic threats against an American ally or against U.S. interests.”

Democrats introduced a resolution calling for an investigation into white supremacy earlier this month. This week, the NAACP, civil rights law firm Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll and Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss) are suing Trump, his lawyer Rudy Giuliani and two white nationalist groups over the coup. While these are promising steps, Democrats have few options to get to the heart of white terrorism because their Republican colleagues in Congress benefit from it politically. We have to view the GOP as enemy combatants because, for years, they have proven that Democrats are theirs.

“We don’t want to be as gangsta as they are,” [Pam] Keith said of Democrats in Congress. “We still have this delusion of bipartisanship. There’s no fucking bipartisanship. Get off that ship. It does not work. It’s sinking. It’s done. It’s at the bottom of the ocean. It’s the f*cking Titanic. It’s down in the water. Let it go.”

Or is some violent rhetoric more equal than others?

Yeah, what was she thinking?

