The Root journalist Terrell Jermaine Starr recently spoke with “national security experts” who put the state of the current Republican Party into grim perspective:

NEW: National security experts told me the Republican Party is functioning like a terror cell. One said, "If they were in Afghanistan, we would’ve hit them. Either a raid, drop a bomb on them." Thanks @PamKeithFL, @_pamcampos, @KyleWBibby, @MalcolmNance. https://t.co/d7dBvffBx3 — Terrell Jermaine Starr (@Russian_Starr) February 18, 2021

.@PamKeithFL told me that Democrats need to give up bipartisanship and that we need to treat the Republican Party as enemy combatants because they have embraced white supremacy over equality. https://t.co/d7dBvfxcVD — Terrell Jermaine Starr (@Russian_Starr) February 18, 2021

Is Pam Keith a national security expert? We’ve always thought of her as a failed congressional candidate and vicious troll who likes to dance on graves and make stupid 9/11 comparisons.

Pam Keith? Seriously? — New Beginnings (@LynnTarter) February 19, 2021

But we digress. We want to hear more about how the GOP is basically a terror cell whose members should be regarded and treated as enemy combatants:

When asked about the violent insurrectionists, [Kyle Bibby, national campaign manager at Common Defense and a former Marine Corps Infantry officer]said, “If they were in Afghanistan, we would’ve hit them. Either a raid, drop a bomb on them, whatever it is.” He continued, “But the organizations that are funding this and who are backing this that are creating the political movement behind this are organizations like Fox News, Breitbart, One America News Network, and the Republican Party. If these organizations existed in another country, we would be sanctioning them. We would be seizing their assets for inciting terroristic threats against an American ally or against U.S. interests.” … Democrats introduced a resolution calling for an investigation into white supremacy earlier this month. This week, the NAACP, civil rights law firm Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll and Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss) are suing Trump, his lawyer Rudy Giuliani and two white nationalist groups over the coup. While these are promising steps, Democrats have few options to get to the heart of white terrorism because their Republican colleagues in Congress benefit from it politically. We have to view the GOP as enemy combatants because, for years, they have proven that Democrats are theirs. … “We don’t want to be as gangsta as they are,” [Pam] Keith said of Democrats in Congress. “We still have this delusion of bipartisanship. There’s no fucking bipartisanship. Get off that ship. It does not work. It’s sinking. It’s done. It’s at the bottom of the ocean. It’s the f*cking Titanic. It’s down in the water. Let it go.”

Abandon bipartisanship (understandable!) and treat your political opponents as “enemy combatants” (insane!) https://t.co/YBE6ORqCZs — Michael C Moynihan (@mcmoynihan) February 19, 2021

Oh, nothing. Just liberal bluechecks saying Republicans should have bombs dropped on them. Paging @TwitterSafety. https://t.co/leqoV46w9t — RBe (@RBPundit) February 19, 2021

Or is some violent rhetoric more equal than others?

Nothing dangerous about arguing for droning one of America's two major political parties. https://t.co/ltRCg8YJ1n — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) February 19, 2021

The left: "We must treat conservatives as the enemy and declare war on them to destroy them." Also the left: "Why is there a civil war in the United States and why is anyone associated with the left being rounded up and executed?" https://t.co/r56E5At1ly — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 19, 2021

That’s that lunatic Malcolm Nance saying that. Holy shit, it’s worse than I thought. He wants people killed so he can sell books. pic.twitter.com/ajxVlbA9Mc — Kaitain 🇺🇸 (@Kaitain_US) February 19, 2021

Remember last week when Gina Carrano was fired for saying that people were getting too comfortable with legitimizing violence against political opponents? https://t.co/24ayz6kPyN — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) February 19, 2021

Yeah, what was she thinking?