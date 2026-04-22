Check Out the Twisted Wording of Virginia's Gerrymandering Referendum

Sam, our managing editor, is off today, but we're sure she'll have plenty to say about Virginia's vote to redistrict Republican seats practically out of existence in the commonwealth. Living in Virginia, she would have seen this firsthand, but fortunately, someone took a picture of the wording of the referendum. The proposed constitutional amendment would "temporarily adopt new congressional districts to restore fairness in the upcoming elections." You want to restore fairness, don't you?

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This is insane…



The Virginia redistricting amendment on the ballot today is framed as a vote to "restore fairness in the upcoming elections."



In reality, it turns a state that Kamala barely won by 5 pts from 6D-5R to 10D-1R. pic.twitter.com/bSxeCP3NL6 — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) April 21, 2026

How could a court examine this referendum for honest language and be like 'sounds good to me'? — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 22, 2026

They unironically confused their voting population to get the yes vote that they wanted. And actively took advantage of the uninformed. — C.A.Santiago (@CASAN278) April 22, 2026

“Fairness” Marxist speak for grabbing power — Publius (@NemoNullius17) April 22, 2026

This is so deceptive. And the mainstream media never reports the correct information so a percentage of the people don't even understand what they are voting for. — Dr. Dawn Michael (@DawnsMission) April 22, 2026

No bias in the legislative summary AT ALL. Practically says you’re evil if you don’t vote for this. — Steven R. Fields (@stevenrfields) April 22, 2026

Third world country tactics.



Continue like this and the country will implode.



People in power are absolutely shameless - and only care about their personal gains. Nothing else



Disgusting — Alex Dorn (@AlexDornTakes) April 22, 2026

Every time I see the word “fairness” I reject the proposal outright. The only “fairness” in life is that we all get to equally experience how unfair it is. — J (@extraJ0rdanary) April 22, 2026

It should not be legal to write questions like that. It's clear campaigning on the ballot itself. The questions should contain the decision itself and nothing more. Let the voter decide. Writing it this way steers them in the direction they want and it shouldn't be allowed. — Korvus (@KorvusUmbra) April 22, 2026

Genuinely curious... are there no laws that require over-site or approval by both parties in the framing of amendments? How was the state GOP unaware? Why no lawsuits beforehand? Asking for all the states who face the same corrupt BS. — Appetite4Liberty (@NC1stinFreedom) April 22, 2026

Regardless of how this comes out someone needs to be sued simply due to how this is worded. — Tris in Richmond (@_RPTC4) April 21, 2026

Talk about a leading question. How exactly does this "restore fairness" in the 2026 midterms? Did Republicans have any say in how this was worded?

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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