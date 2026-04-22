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Check Out the Twisted Wording of Virginia's Gerrymandering Referendum

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on April 22, 2026
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File

Sam, our managing editor, is off today, but we're sure she'll have plenty to say about Virginia's vote to redistrict Republican seats practically out of existence in the commonwealth. Living in Virginia, she would have seen this firsthand, but fortunately, someone took a picture of the wording of the referendum. The proposed constitutional amendment would "temporarily adopt new congressional districts to restore fairness in the upcoming elections." You want to restore fairness, don't you?

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Talk about a leading question. How exactly does this "restore fairness" in the 2026 midterms? Did Republicans have any say in how this was worded?

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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2026 ELECTIONS GERRYMANDERING REDISTRICTING VIRGINIA

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