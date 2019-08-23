We’ve read perhaps thousands of really and truly awful tweets today from people celebrating the passing of David Koch, and to be honest they have all started running together because none of them are all that original or thoughtful in their hatred.

But this atrocity from the same woman who once said Jesus would support abortion, Pam Keith, stands out from the rest of the garbage and filth which says a lot about her tweet, and ain’t none of it good.

Good riddance Mr. Koch. You spent a lifetime making the world uglier &perverting our democratic process. The world feels a smidge lighter w/out you. In the end, you. can’t take a red cent of your money w/you. You will face your maker standing on the impact you made. I pity you — Pam Keith (@PamKeithFL) August 23, 2019

Did you really need to say any of that? It's already known just makes you look ugly. — Robin Blochlinger (@robinegg8) August 23, 2019

Yup. It absolutely needed to be said. We give FAR too much weight & deference to the rich. And so it is VERY important to point out that they are frail & human. And that their wealth does not warrant the power they wield. You are free to unfollow if offended. — Pam Keith (@PamKeithFL) August 23, 2019

Meanwhile, Democrats enter Congress and become millionaires while seeking power over others. — We Need More Coolidge (@PaineInTheNeck) August 23, 2019

Suppose we shouldn’t be surprised how dreadful of a person Pam is considering she was even too awful for Democrats to vote for but still.

Just a reminder that Twitter doesn’t create shitty people. It just provides those people with a platform where they can show others who they really are. https://t.co/9QbRR1LgSG — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 23, 2019

David Koch:

▶️ Supported same-sex marriage.

▶️ Was pro-abortion.

▶️ Gave MILLIONS of dollars to cancer research. And yet, the Left celebrates his death because David Koch was a Republican. This is all you need to know about the Left. pic.twitter.com/OlYks7bAge — JerusalemGirl (@ZionistGirl18) August 23, 2019

Please note, most people (like Pam) don’t really understand why they hate the Kochs, but some other idiot they thought knew something said they should hate them so they do.

You think we’re kidding but nope … if you ask any of them to explain their sick hatred it’s the same, ‘THEY WERE TOO RICH,’ BS that has nothing to do with what David did in his life.

He was actually far more libertarian than even Republican. It doesn’t matter to Democrats, though, who relish in the death of people they don’t like, like babies and people who don’t agree with them. Pam is a POS. — Outnumbered in CO (@coloradoliberty) August 23, 2019

He actually did more for the country than any Democrat ever did. To celebrate someone's death is so vile and trashy — PeopleSuckAnimalsRock (@lakechristar73) August 23, 2019

Yeah, but Pam is a Dem, and a failed wannabe legislator … what do you expect?

