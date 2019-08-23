Welp, it appears a Chicago judge has questions about how quickly prosecutors dropped charges against Jussie Smollett for faking a hate crime against himself.

HOO boy.

From the New York Times:

A judge in Chicago on Friday named a special prosecutor who will investigate how local officials handled the case against Jussie Smollett, who was accused of paying two acquaintances to attack him, making it look like a racist and homophobic hate crime.

The new special prosecutor, Dan Webb, a Republican, is a former United States attorney and worked as a special counsel in the Iran-contra affair. The announcement came two months after Judge Michael P. Toomin of Cook County ordered that a lawyer be appointed to take another look at the case. The judge was charged with finding someone to assess whether there was any misconduct in the way the case was managed and whether there is justification for renewing the prosecution of Mr. Smollett, whose felony charges were dropped in March.