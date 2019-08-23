Welp, it appears a Chicago judge has questions about how quickly prosecutors dropped charges against Jussie Smollett for faking a hate crime against himself.
AP — Chicago judge names special prosecutor to investigate the dropping of charges against actor Jussie Smollett.
— Connor Ryan (@connortryan) August 23, 2019
HOO boy.
A special prosecutor has been appointed in the Jussie Smollett case https://t.co/UHnfxYBYRG
— Mark S. Getzfred (@marknyt) August 23, 2019
From the New York Times:
A judge in Chicago on Friday named a special prosecutor who will investigate how local officials handled the case against Jussie Smollett, who was accused of paying two acquaintances to attack him, making it look like a racist and homophobic hate crime.
The new special prosecutor, Dan Webb, a Republican, is a former United States attorney and worked as a special counsel in the Iran-contra affair. The announcement came two months after Judge Michael P. Toomin of Cook County ordered that a lawyer be appointed to take another look at the case. The judge was charged with finding someone to assess whether there was any misconduct in the way the case was managed and whether there is justification for renewing the prosecution of Mr. Smollett, whose felony charges were dropped in March.
Gosh, this sorta sounds like a big deal.
Attorney Dan Webb, now appointed special prosecutor in #JussieSmollett case, will ask for appointment of grand jury. @ABC7Chicago
— diane pathieu (@dianepathieu) August 23, 2019
JUST IN: A Chicago judge has named a special prosecutor to investigate why state prosecutors abruptly dropped charges against Jussie Smollett.
Smollett was accused of staging a racist, anti-gay attack against himself in January pic.twitter.com/GLBabgZYSH
— Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) August 23, 2019
Grab your popcorn.
Related:
PAGING Brian Stelter! CNN dragged and then DRAGGED some more for hiring Andrew ‘Lies and Leaks a Lot’ McCabe
This TOTALLY happened. Sure: Journo James Dyer’s thread about going through LAX immigration sets off BS detectors
‘Da’HELL did I just watch?!’ Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne makes ‘interesting’ claims on CNN (Fredo’s face says it ALL) *watch*