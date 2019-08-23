You know that face you make when you’re waiting in line at Starbucks and you see the woman at the front break out a ‘paper list’ for her order? Yup, just made that face.

We at Twitchy have covered some crazy stuff (it’s sort of what we do) but this … this is uniquely crazy.

And indicative of just how bats**t the political climate of 2019 really is.

Check out this thread and footage of now-former CEO Patrick Byrne talking about the Deep State.

Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne says the FBI in 2015/2016 reached out to him and got him to help with law enforcement activities that turned out to be political espionage against Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Marco Rubio, and Ted Cruz Byrne says the request came from Peter Strzok pic.twitter.com/ArfL8bpzdx — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 23, 2019

The look on Fredo’s face says it all.

WTF?

BREAKING: Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne claims former FBI Director James Comey was involved in this entire operation pic.twitter.com/4zfuwBftaM — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 23, 2019

Again, these are *allegations,* CNN's @ChrisCuomo did a good job of being highly skeptical of Byrne during the interview given the fact that these claims are wild — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 23, 2019

Fredo did actually do a good job of being skeptical during this interview. Granted, if he was actually this skeptical about some yahoo on the Left making the same sort of crazy claims about Trump and/or the Republicans we’d take him a bit more seriously but still … he did decently.

It's like watching Charlie Sheen enter the Russia investigation story — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 23, 2019

TIGER BLOOD!

Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne claims the FBI let the Russia scandal develop so they could "shake it up and … spread it all over the [GOP]" Byrne claims "when the corruption investigation was done … it became clearer it was more about blackmail than it was law enforcement" pic.twitter.com/ZKCrzdbvrR — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 23, 2019

Alrighty, Patrick.

On Fox News today, Byrne said that all the info he gleaned from his experiences ultimately landed in the hands of Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham, who has been conducting an investigation into the origins of the Russia probe at the behest of AG Barr https://t.co/iZjdr1mgT9 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 23, 2019

Fox News in July: "Key witnesses sought for questioning by DOJ Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz early in his investigation into alleged government surveillance abuse have come forward at the 11th hour" in what was described as a "breakthrough" https://t.co/WbqDQHMDHp — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 23, 2019

Well then.

You people just can not be THIS dumb. This guy is nuts! — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) August 23, 2019

Good ol’ John Ziegler, not bothering to actually read the thread where Saavedra himself casts doubt on Byrne and even calls out the crazy behavior.

Has John endorsed Joe Walsh yet? Asking for a friend.

The most shocking was @CNN did an interview with him. — The Farting Cow (@hoststhefartin1) August 23, 2019

‘The Farting Cow’ here is right.

Is it possible Byrne is telling the truth? Sure.

Is it possible he’s a lunatic who has been drinking too much tap water and listening to Alex Jones? Sure.

Will we need more coffee to get through this insanity? ABSOLUTELY.

But that’s the beauty (challenge) of covering the news in 2019 and an example of why it’s so important to keep a sense of humor about it all.

