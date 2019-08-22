To be fully transparent, this editor has never really been a fangirl of Bill Mitchell BUT other people in the Conservative movement are (were) so eh …

Lately, though, it seems as if Bill may have fallen out of favor with even more people.

Ok?

No, asking your followers to unfollow someone is not targeted harassment. But threatening to get someone suspended IS.

Hey, don’t take our word for it:

Duh.

And c’mon, did he really think this would go over well? Threatening to silence people by getting their accounts locked and or suspended? Bill, buddy ol’ pal, that’s how the Left does stuff.

Trending

What a disaster for him.

And there it is. Coming out in favor of any sort of gun control as a so-called Conservative is never a smart move …

Tough crowd, Bill.

Related:

She’s so WISE: Kristy Swanson has three words of advice for an unhinged Rob Reiner ANNND we’re officially dead now

TALK about a self-own: Blue-check RAGES over Antifa piece by The Babylon Bee, shrieks at Andy Ngo and then runs home to daddy

Too little too LATE! Gillette must’ve gone REALLY broke when they went woke because their new campaign seems desperate

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill MitchellsuspensionTrumptwitter