To be fully transparent, this editor has never really been a fangirl of Bill Mitchell BUT other people in the Conservative movement are (were) so eh …

Lately, though, it seems as if Bill may have fallen out of favor with even more people.

Twitter Rules: You may not engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so. We consider abusive behavior an attempt to harass, intimidate, or silence someone else’s voice. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) August 21, 2019

Ok?

If you are actively calling for users to unfollow someone, this is an attempt to "silence someone else's voice," and a TOS violation. If you like your account, I suggest refraining. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) August 21, 2019

No, asking your followers to unfollow someone is not targeted harassment. But threatening to get someone suspended IS.

Hey, don’t take our word for it:

I just got comment from @Twitter who said that this is incorrect. You are allowed to "call for users to unfollow someone." They do not consider that targeted harassment so it is not a violation. 😁 pic.twitter.com/N7cPj7GNI4 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 21, 2019

Duh.

And c’mon, did he really think this would go over well? Threatening to silence people by getting their accounts locked and or suspended? Bill, buddy ol’ pal, that’s how the Left does stuff.

What a disaster for him.

Unfollow Bill Mitchell, the enemy of free speech. https://t.co/EbhvJK57Ri — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 22, 2019

I wish he hadn’t blocked me in 2016 😂 His self immolation looks wildly entertaining & I can only see half of it. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) August 22, 2019

He’s done more flip flops in the last two weeks than are in Daytona during spring break. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 22, 2019

Too late, did that weeks ago when he went off the rails on the 2nd amendment. — Woody's 360° View (@Woodys360) August 22, 2019

And there it is. Coming out in favor of any sort of gun control as a so-called Conservative is never a smart move …

I had to finally block fraud Bill Mitchell. He's now actively trying to get conservative accounts suspended who are exposing his scams. He's not worth my time, any more. — Catturd (@catturd2) August 21, 2019

Wow, your sanity seems to be leaking out your ear. Folks, spare yourself and unfollow him. — theJadeGamer (@TheJadeGamer) August 21, 2019

you are the absolute worst! what a baby you are! You are spiraling! Telling people to quit following a conman isnt' 'silencing' anyone you clown! How dumb are you? You are cancer for MAGA. U r worthless other than being great for the libs — Dino🐻 (@dinok1975) August 21, 2019

Amazing. The more you speak, the more you sound like the thought controlling, speech silencing, intolerant people that you formerly decried. I neither encourage nor discourage folks from following you. I only encourage people to reflect on what they want to see on their TL. — The Doctor (@TennantRob) August 21, 2019

So, unfollow you? Check. Never did follow, so that was easy.

You're seriously losing your mind these days. — karenWV (@kelsieA67) August 21, 2019

You should look up freedom of association sometime. — Crash(ed) Letalien (@Coach_Crash) August 21, 2019

Just because no one wants to listen to you doesn’t mean your voice is silenced. It just mean you are irrelevant. — MIKE BRESLIN’S POINTLESS TWEETS (@mikebreslin815) August 22, 2019

Violation of TOS…like making threats? Keep stepping, Sunshine — The Blue Pinochet (@DoctorKOH) August 21, 2019

Tough crowd, Bill.

Related:

She’s so WISE: Kristy Swanson has three words of advice for an unhinged Rob Reiner ANNND we’re officially dead now

TALK about a self-own: Blue-check RAGES over Antifa piece by The Babylon Bee, shrieks at Andy Ngo and then runs home to daddy

Too little too LATE! Gillette must’ve gone REALLY broke when they went woke because their new campaign seems desperate