You know The Babylon Bee is doing something right when they put together a story like this …

Portland Police: 'We Wish There Were Some Kind Of Organized, Armed Force That Could Fight Back Against Antifa'https://t.co/RHFtEPbi3B — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 20, 2019

From The Babylon Bee:

In a press release earlier this week, Portland police chief Danielle Outlaw (her actual name), appearing somber and exhausted, said she just wishes there were some kind of group with the firepower and authority to fight back against Antifa. In a candid moment, Outlaw (seriously, her actual name) said there was just nothing the police could do, as they’d need to have some kind of organized, armed force specifically created to protect and serve the people. “Like, what if we took money from everyone to fund a force that could then defend them in a time of need?” she pondered aloud. “They could have patrol cars, firearms, and attack dogs. Maybe even some tanks. That would be so frickin’ rad. They could have a badge to show their authority. Then, when a rogue group like Antifa shows up to take over our city every weekend, they could be repelled using force if necessary.” “I know it sounds crazy, but a girl can dream, right?” she added wistfully.

And infuriate a blue-check enough to use the word ‘literally’ and post screenshots like he was actually CATCHING the satire site lying.

This is too damn funny.

This literally never happened. pic.twitter.com/8xvLcg1WAP — Brendan Jay Sullivan (@MrBrendanJay) August 22, 2019

It literally never happened?

Literally never?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

This is literally The Babylon Bee, genius.

Andy Ngo was good enough to point this out to Brendan …

Duh? It’s a piece on Babylon Bee. https://t.co/MAaaI5KHio — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 22, 2019

Who in turn got all sorts of fussy then took his ball and went home to hang with his daddy.

We can’t make this crap up.

It has come to my attention that Recreational White Supremecist@MrAndyNgo has appeared in my mentions. Thing is: It’s midnight here and my dad is visiting tomorrow. So fck off! We’re gonna play pool and laugh about you morons on a weekday and it’s gonna an absolute blast.❤️ pic.twitter.com/XnxqnylgVk — Brendan Jay Sullivan (@MrBrendanJay) August 22, 2019

Ok? ROFL.

Brendan sure showed Andy.

Heh.

You looked it up on @snopes, didn't you? — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) August 22, 2019

This is pretty damn embarrassing.

Apparently, your dad is a failure — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) August 22, 2019

Ouch.

Sick burn…? I think? — Grand Admiral Nick (@admiral_nick) August 22, 2019

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHA — Splexy 🥀 (@UhOhNoGo) August 22, 2019

What can we say? Antifa supporters aren’t the brightest crayons in the box.

Related:

Too little too LATE! Gillette must’ve gone REALLY broke when they went woke because their new campaign seems desperate

Even Monopoly knows socialism SUCKS: Thread on Monopoly: Socialism board game is accidentally HILARIOUS

Not so FAST! NYT Sr. Staff Editor Thomas Wright-Piersanti deletes anti-Semitic and racist tweets after being outed (we got ’em!)