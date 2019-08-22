Nothing to see here folks, just another racist anti-Semite exposed at the New York Times.

#BREAKING: Another anti-Semite exposed at the @nytimes. Exclusive — ‘Crappy Jew Year’: New York Times Editor’s Antisemitism, Racism Exposed https://t.co/dwaQQHJvgG via @BreitbartNews — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) August 22, 2019

Man, the NYT sure can pick ’em.

From Breitbart:

Tom Wright-Piersanti, who has been a Senior Staff Editor at the New York Times for more than five years according to his LinkedIn page and according to his Twitter page oversees the newspaper’s political coverage, has made a series of antisemitic and racist tweets over the years. Many of them are still public on his Twitter page as of the publication of this article, but some have since been deleted. The revelation of these tweets come in the wake of the executive editor of the Times stating that the newspaper intends to target the president on racial issues over the next couple years, after the newspaper’s efforts on the Russia hoax scandal failed. One tweet that is still public is from the early morning of New Years Day in 2010, when he admits he is antisemitic but announced that his New Years resolution was to be less antisemitic—even though the tweet’s content mocks Jewish people.

Wow.

Interestingly enough, Wright-Piersanti deleted his anti-Semitic tweet as we were writing about it. In real-time even!

I was going to say "Crappy Jew Year," but one of my resolutions is to be less anti-Semitic. So… HAPPY Jew Year. You Jews. — Tom Wright-Piersanti (@tomwp) January 1, 2010

We figured he might do that SO we did grab it beforehand, just in case.

And considering it was still up until his morning when Breitbart exposed him, that must mean Twitter was AOK with this and heck, the New York Times made this guy a senior staff editor.

If he worked for Fox News they’d be trying to find a way to tie him to Trump and claim it proves all Republicans are anti-Semites.

But it’s not just anti-Semitic tweets they found on Tom’s timeline …

Ladies and gentleman, @nytimes Senior Staff Editor @tomwp. Hey NYT, just wondering how this fits into the #1619Project. He's been a Senior Staff Editor for 5 years. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/ylV6Xfmusg pic.twitter.com/KEKIX5orOA — AnotherTListener (@listener_t) August 22, 2019

Look at these tweets:

http://bit.ly/QCGfF WEIRD. This woman's Spanish jumps back and forth between a pleasant Mexican "distinción" and a halting Spanish "ceceo." — Tom Wright-Piersanti (@tomwp) July 14, 2009

@douggpound I like to make it rain when I perform at my authentic Native American dance strip club — Tom Wright-Piersanti (@tomwp) June 6, 2010

CINCO DE DRINKO aka CINCO DE STINKO aka STINKO DE DRINKO aka DRINKO DE STINKO, what upppp, who out there mexican can verify — Tom Wright-Piersanti (@tomwp) May 5, 2011

I think I just heard him say "Hoes, Hoes, Hoes! Merry Cripmas!" Does anyone know who it could be??? — Tom Wright-Piersanti (@tomwp) December 24, 2009

Guys, someone just rolled up onto my roof and there are some serious beats coming out of his sleigh, and smoke keeps billowing out! — Tom Wright-Piersanti (@tomwp) December 24, 2009

Yes, he’s still deleting.

Seems sorta contradictive to their whole making everything about America’s history racist narrative, doncha think?

Tell us again about the alt-Right.@SenSchumer loves him some New York Times! But Orange Man Bad! So… best to ignore this guy, media. #WalkAway — Alaska Four-9🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Alaska_Four_9) August 22, 2019

Now comes the, “somebody hacked my account.” — KirMarie (@KirstenEaton3) August 22, 2019

Doubtful since this and other tweets have been up for years and years.

Nothing to see here folks…..Just your run-of-the-mill nytimes reporter /employee — 🇺🇸G-unit 👌 (@G_unit3000) August 22, 2019

Starting to seem almost commonplace for the paper that wants to reframe America’s history as being super racist because their ‘Russia Russia Russia’ narrative failed.

The hits just keep on’ comin’.

At this point, we’re not seeing any sort of apology or recognition that the tweets were wrong (just a LOT of deleting) but we’ll keep you posted.

Related:

Let them FIGHT! Bill Maher fires back at Rashida Tlaib for threatening him with a boycott and there’s not ENOUGH popcorn

‘She should be ASHAMED of herself’: Dr. Robert Epstein’s tweetstorm about Hillary Clinton and Google is SO DAMNING

Class is in SESSION: Dan McLaughlin’s thread on American history makes New York Times look even more desperate