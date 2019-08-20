As Twitchy reported earlier, Hillary Clinton got awfully snippy with Trump when he shared findings of a study that proved Google actually cost him millions of votes.

Wow, Report Just Out! Google manipulated from 2.6 million to 16 million votes for Hillary Clinton in 2016 Election! This was put out by a Clinton supporter, not a Trump Supporter! Google should be sued. My victory was even bigger than thought! @JudicialWatch — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2019

The failed 2016 presidential candidate claimed the findings had been debunked, which ticked off the guy who actually authored the report.

Dr. Robert Epstein.

Who just so happens to be a huge Hillary fan.

Epstein (ironic, we know) vowed to tweetstorm about Hillary, and here it is.

He started with Trump’s points:

#Trump tweet, point #1: I've never said that #Google deliberately "manipulated" the 2016 election, but I measured substantial pro-#Hillary bias in #Google's search results by preserving & analyzing 13,207 election-related searches & the 98,044 web pages linked to those searches. — Dr. Robert Epstein (@DrREpstein) August 20, 2019

Not just 21.

Alrighty.

#Trump tweet, point #2: The level of pro-#Hillary bias I found in #Google's search results – absent on #Bing & #Yahoo – was enough to convince between 2.6 & 10.4 million undecided voters to vote for Hillary. .@realDonaldTrump said 16 million; that's wrong. — Dr. Robert Epstein (@DrREpstein) August 20, 2019

10.4 million is still a crap-to of votes, doc.

#Trump tweet, point #3: It doesn't matter whether the bias in #Google search results was deliberate or not. Once it appeared – which it did at least 6 months before the election – it began shifting opinions & votes without people's knowledge & without leaving a paper trail. — Dr. Robert Epstein (@DrREpstein) August 20, 2019

Convenient.

If you want the full story about my 2016 election monitoring project, read my essay, "Taming Big Tech: The Case for Monitoring," published last year: https://t.co/1eyxrUuFeB — Dr. Robert Epstein (@DrREpstein) August 20, 2019

Actually worth a read, folks.

He continued on to Hillary.

Now, switching to .@HillaryClinton: This is going to hurt me to write, because I & my whole extended family have been strong supporters of the Clintons for decades. I have a framed, signed letter from #Bill on the wall near my desk. But #Hillary should be ashamed of herself. pic.twitter.com/FKyLiKonyw — Dr. Robert Epstein (@DrREpstein) August 20, 2019

She should be ashamed of herself.

Heh.

This is gonna be GOOD.

@HillaryClinton said that my 2016 election monitoring project has been "debunked" & was "based on 21 undecided voters." Both assertions are false, & both came from #Google. To understand what's going on here, you need to know about the relationship between #Hillary & #Google." pic.twitter.com/NqaWhko205 — Dr. Robert Epstein (@DrREpstein) August 20, 2019

Sounds like a conflict of interest on Google’s part, just sayin’.

#Hillary has long depended on #Google for both money & votes. Her largest donor in 2016 was Alphabet/Google. Her Chief Technology Officer during the campaign was Stephanie Hannon, a former Google exec. And then there's #EricSchmidt, longtime head of Google – the guy in the pic: pic.twitter.com/dSV8wOPwAH — Dr. Robert Epstein (@DrREpstein) August 20, 2019

So much for her claim that the study was debunked.

A leaked email showed that in 2014 #Google's #EricSchmidt offered to run #Hillary's tech campaign (see pic). In 2015, Schmidt in fact funded The Groundwork, a highly secretive tech company, the sole purpose of which was to put Clinton into office. https://t.co/rXMNH9bLYV pic.twitter.com/MRjGpCJcvr — Dr. Robert Epstein (@DrREpstein) August 20, 2019

Google offered to run her tech campaign.

But you know, his report on Google trying to help Hillary get elected was ‘debunked’.

By Google.

They never thought she’d lose.

Related:

Class is in SESSION: Dan McLaughlin’s thread on American history makes New York Times look even more desperate

Targeted harassment 101 –> CNN analyst claims popular, right-leaning account is fake and Lefty lemmings ATTACK

She doth protest TOO much: Hillary SNAPS when Trump shares Google’s 2016 interference report, author of report corrects her