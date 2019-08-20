Donald Trump shared some interesting information about the 2016 Election and the part Google may have played in it …

Wow, Report Just Out! Google manipulated from 2.6 million to 16 million votes for Hillary Clinton in 2016 Election! This was put out by a Clinton supporter, not a Trump Supporter! Google should be sued. My victory was even bigger than thought! @JudicialWatch — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2019

This is a big deal because our delicate friends on the Left have been insisting she won the popular vote by 3,000,000 votes … not to mention this is shady AF. Hillary herself can’t seem to deal with this news.

The debunked study you’re referring to was based on 21 undecided voters. For context that’s about half the number of people associated with your campaign who have been indicted. https://t.co/0zHnWvGjSv — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 19, 2019

Gosh, is it just our imagination or does Hillary appear more tense than usual?

And this is where it gets good.

I'm a big #Hillary supporter, BUT… my 2016 monitoring findings were based on an analysis of 13,207 election-related searches, along with the 98,044 web pages to which the search results linked. The pro-Hillary bias was significant at the .001 level. See https://t.co/EQc8vanmJ0 — Dr. Robert Epstein (@DrREpstein) August 20, 2019

Oops, it’s his testimony and his findings, Hillary.

See, Dr. Robert Epstein is not only a Hillary supporter, but he’s also the guy who studied and authored the report.

Also, sorry #Hillary (I'm a fan, so I really hate correcting you), BUT… to my knowledge no credible authority has ever "debunked" either my 2016 and 2018 election monitoring projects or my controlled studies on internet influence. See https://t.co/77dW74wlFY — Dr. Robert Epstein (@DrREpstein) August 20, 2019

Oops again.

And he really hated correcting her.

Heh.

Also, when the CEO of #Google testified before Congress in Dec. 2018 that "we take issue with Epstein's methodology," that was hardly a "debunking." Monitoring systems are our only true protection against Big Tech. Please see: https://t.co/1eyxrUuFeB — Dr. Robert Epstein (@DrREpstein) August 20, 2019

Anyone takes issue with findings when they are guilty of said findings.

.@HillaryClinton, whom I have strongly supported for many years, told blatant lies about me today. As a result, I have been subjected to widespread condemnation by mainstream media. I'm going to fight this. Stay tuned tomorrow for my first-ever twitter storm. pic.twitter.com/CrPHMycVBu — Dr. Robert Epstein (@DrREpstein) August 20, 2019

Note, we’re stalking Epstein’s timeline like crazy waiting for his tweetstorm … we will keep you posted.

