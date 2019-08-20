Have we mentioned lately how awful Rashida Tlaib is?

Yes?

Good, because she is.

Rep. Tlaib: "As a young girl, visiting Palestine to see my grandparents and extended family, I watched as my mother had to go through dehumanizing checkpoints — even though she was a United States citizen and proud American." https://t.co/647HsgZr6U pic.twitter.com/fRUZvwmk1F — The Hill (@thehill) August 20, 2019

Wow, she must know she really screwed the pooch with the whole grandmother thing last week because she is trying SO HARD to play the victim here. The emotional boo-hooing is a nice touch …

Frimet Roth, an Israeli mom, tweeted some much-needed perspective to Rashida:

Rep Tlaib cried about her mother being "dehumanized" at Israeli checkpoints. My child Malki, a US citizen murdered at 15, would be here today had a checkpoint stopped her murderer and a 10 kg bomb from entering Jerusalem. Remind Tlaib: Checkpoints prevent terrorism – save lives. https://t.co/6KD0l7rdhn — Frimet Roth (@FrimetRoth) August 20, 2019

Wow.

So powerful and sad.

Let’s hope Rashida was paying attention.

But knowing her, she was far too busy having some sort of meltdown to pay attention to someone who truly is a victim.

If she was so upset over her grandmother…why hadn’t she visited her since 2006? — John W (@txradioguy) August 20, 2019

Because it wasn’t politically convenient until now.

Really? can we have a fact check on the number of times Talib (as a little girl) and her mother visited her relatives in Palestine.

I bet she took the 'as a little girl' line from Madam Kamala Harris. — Shiniqi Valour (@Shiniqi_V) August 20, 2019

Hey, @RashidaTlaib, we go thru dehumanizing check points at our airports every day, because "someone did something". — Joe (@joe_six_pack_) August 20, 2019

Oof.

I think she is aware of what the checkpoints are for. She would like no security for Isreal. — Patrick D (@Patrick00764541) August 20, 2019

Her true agenda is coming through. She didn’t want to represent Detroit. She wants all of America to destroy Israel. It’s an inside job — Nancy Videla (@asilverlexus) August 20, 2019

The present-day checkpoints and wall system that Rashida Tlaib is complaining about were built to combat the nihilistic violence she will never condemn. — 🔴Warren🔴 (@warrenga61) August 20, 2019

I’m so sorry for you loss. — Mark Jones (@loveTheBKWay) August 20, 2019

True story.



