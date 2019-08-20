Ugh, that people actually follow Dean Obeidallah is such a sad reflection on Twitter …

Not to mention ol’ Dean is pushing the ‘very fine people’ lie in this tweet. We get that his vapid base doesn’t realize (or care) that he’s lying his backside off about said quote but c’mon, it’s got to get old pushing lies after a while, right?

No?

Trump's "fine people" come after Dayton Mayor: The mayor of Dayton, Ohio, needed extra security after President Donald Trump publicly insulted her, The Dayton Daily News reported.https://t.co/PmAzz7SYcX — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) August 19, 2019

*sigh*

HuffPost.

K.

Neera Tanden chimed in and for whatever reason slammed Susan Sarandon.

News like this has become commonplace and every once in a while, I just want to thank @SusanSarandon for her campaigning, not just voting, third party. Instead of working to stop Trump, she helped him. https://t.co/0K23l0ZJZC — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) August 19, 2019

Even Susan knew Hillary was a disaster. Sorry, not sorry, Neera. Maybe if the DNC hadn’t screwed over Bernie because it was ‘Hillary’s turn’?

Third party votes don't help another candidate. Maybe Hillary shouldn't have been awful. Maybe she should've visited swing states. pic.twitter.com/kG1xPSYYcP — TJWFW (@icouldbeahacker) August 20, 2019

Easier to blame Susan than accept they ran a horrible candidate.

Run a better campaign, Neera. — Fingerling (@totter777) August 20, 2019

It's absurd, but if you actually believe your campaign was undone by an actress supporting a third party candidate, then the problem was your campaign — Luke Savage (@LukewSavage) August 19, 2019

Seriously, @neeratanden. You’re the absolute worst. Why is it that you can’t 1) accept all of the faults caused by all of the people, and 2) move the F on. Jesus. Kids are in f’ing cages and u think the best use of ur Twitter time is dragging 1 celebrity who participated in 2016? — Lucy Flores (@LucyFlores) August 19, 2019

FYI- Hillary RAN on Ending family detention. The POINT is to STOP all of Trump’s torture and rolling back of rights. #voteBlueNoMatterWho https://t.co/nSOW7OEi1H — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) August 20, 2019

calling Susan Sarandon names because Bernie bros are sexist or whatever pic.twitter.com/s2t4Hd57Do — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) August 20, 2019

Don’t mind us, we’re just sitting over here eating popcorn watching the Left eat itself.

Want some?

Heh.

So simple. Listen to Bunny. https://t.co/g74pnEVKhG — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) August 19, 2019

Neera Tanden and anyone else out there still blaming @SusanSarandon or millennials or Bernie or anyone but Hillary for her epic loss in 2016 are not only morons, they will ensure we keep losing! Get over it and get to work!!! https://t.co/ZDyxKrbpuK — Rania Batrice (@RaniaBatrice) August 19, 2019

Neera Tanden is still blaming Susan Sarandon for Hillary losing in 2016. This is a good time to remind people what Neera herself has said about Hillary Clinton. “Almost no one knows better [than] me that her instincts can be terrible” “her instincts are suboptimal.” pic.twitter.com/2Jr36FWpbb — Geoff Campbell (MiamiGator) One of the Squad (@GeoffMiami) August 19, 2019

Neera's organization CAP has been funded by fossil fuel companies, banks, defense contractors & foreign governments. Their goal is to undermine progressive policy. They are a stain on our political system and any news organization having them on is doing Americans a disservice. https://t.co/kcsJDtPexB — Pat the Berner🌹 (@PatTheBerner) August 19, 2019

Oof.

Wow, this went even worse than we expected, Neera.

Way to go.

Those blaming Susan Sarandon for Hillary's loss are morons. Hillary was endorsed by Obama, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Bernie Sanders, Jay Z, Beyonce, Snoop, Thor, Iron Man, Homer and Ariana Grande and she still couldn't pull it off. Let it go.

This time don't vote for a loser. — Tim Black ™ (@RealTimBlack) August 19, 2019

When some “Democrat” women who have never seen the front line of a protest and are the ones discouraging and pushing young and true progressive voters out of the party are still blaming Susan Sarandon and “Bernie bros” for Trump. Stop blaming and start actually doing something. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) August 19, 2019

Yikes, when you’ve lost Linda Sarsour?

Related:

It is SO ON! Popeyes Chicken tries picking a fight with Chick-fil-A then Wendy’s swoops in with the TKO

SQUIRREL! Ilhan Omar won’t condemn Palestinian Authority for outright BANNING LGBT activities, squawks ‘BUT ISRAEL’

OWNED: @AG_Conservative calls Rachel Maddow OUT for excusing anti-Semitism and smearing Jews in EPIC thread