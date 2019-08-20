You know it’s a good day when part of your job is to write about fast-food joints arguing on Twitter about who has the superior chicken sandwich. Because you know, we here at Twitchy are all about the serious politics of the day.

Ok, not always.

This whole thing started when Chick-fil-A tweeted out this delicious meme:

Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the ❤️ for the original. pic.twitter.com/qBAIIxZx5v — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) August 19, 2019

ALL the delicious love. Yup.

But, for whatever reason, Popeyes Chicken decided to poke Chick-fil-A for this tweet.

Note, Chick-fil-A did not respond to Popeyes.

Luckily though, this little exchange got the attention of the one and only Wendy’s Twitter account, which truly is the BOSS when it comes to snark.

Y’all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich. pic.twitter.com/4v9RJFgy0T — WENDY'S SPICY NUGGETS ARE BACK!!! (@Wendys) August 19, 2019

Second best chicken sandwich? Nah.

Chick-fil-A definitely has the best chicken sandwich, but Wendy’s is the ‘QUEEN’ of Twitter.

Popeyes tried to fight back …

Sounds like someone just ate one of our biscuits. Cause y’all looking thirsty. https://t.co/89eqI5vk2z — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 20, 2019

Guess how that went over.

lol, guess that means the food’s as dry as the jokes https://t.co/aX3XnRunNW — WENDY'S SPICY NUGGETS ARE BACK!!! (@Wendys) August 20, 2019

And boom.

Sort of a side story here, because you know, it’s Twitter … Frederick Joseph (who we’ve never heard of but of course is verified) tried to make this entire thing about race and homophobia because ya’ know, it’s Chick-fil-A.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t tweet this nonsense.

Y'all are racist, homophobic, and not even open after Sunday brunch. NEXT. https://t.co/hcZeXgxiFl — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) August 19, 2019

But wait, there’s more.

Drag their Trump supporting asses! — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) August 19, 2019

Huh?

Way to suck the fun out of it, Frederick. Jesus. — Molly Ratty (@molratty) August 19, 2019

Right? It was fun, it was light, it was simple … and honestly, even Popeyes Chicken poked Chick-fil-A with humor.

White women, please come get your folks. https://t.co/BzKfZNMZQ4 — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) August 19, 2019

Imagine getting this worked up over Chick-fil-A.

*eye roll*

We suppose when your constant state of mind is outrage it happens; dude should just grab some waffle fries and smile more.

