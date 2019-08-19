Don’t you love it when Kellyanne Conway triggers the Left? Especially when she can do so explaining what Antifa actually stands for …

Kellyanne Conway falsely claims antifa is short for "anti-First Amendment" https://t.co/KZyTCRGlws — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 19, 2019

Anti-First Amendment makes SO much more sense.

Heh.

From The Daily Beast:

Kellyanne Conway on Monday incorrectly claimed that “antifa” is really a shortened version of “anti-First Amendment,” when in reality it is a moniker for anti-fascism protesters. Conway’s claim, made while speaking from the White House on the final hour of Fox & Friends, echoed a Saturday tweet from Fox News contributor Dan Bongino, who wrote: “Everywhere the group ANTIFA (Anti-First Amendment) goes, violence and chaos follows.”

She’s right.

Oh, sure. The Left can pretend these thugs and rejects are fighting fascism but we all know who they really are.

And we love that Dan Bongino started this … EL OH EL.

😭😭 The liberal activists at the conspiracy theory blog “The Daily Beast” are upset that ANTIFA (short for Anti-First Amendment) got called out this morning. This is spectacular 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/eF9SNKu7Qh — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) August 19, 2019

They don’t like being beaten at their own game.

And how hard do you think Kellyanne laughed?

If they can still get away with claiming that AR-15 stands for "Assault Rifle" then turnabout is fair play. — CyB (@Bushman_LA) August 19, 2019

YES!

The truth is it is anti-first amendment. The group pretends they are anti-fascist when they are, in fact, the fascists. When they hide behind masks and beat up people who do not agree with them, then they are fascists. The brown shirts of Nazi Germany would be proud of them. — Karen Callahan (@CallahanKaren) August 19, 2019

And Bingo was his name-o.

Waiting for snopes to confirm. — Jean Parisot LaValette (@jean_lavalette) August 19, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Don’t give them any ideas.

