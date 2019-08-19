Good GRAVY Robert Francis O’Rourke is really working hard to vilify America and pretend that only he and the Democrats see the light. We get it, the guy is polling at like 0.0% or something but this is just pathetic.

You know what Beto and these Democrats remind us of?

Paul Sacca said it best:

When you think of Democrats like this it makes perfect sense. They point out how we’re all failing, in other words how we all have original sin, and that they are the only ones who can save us.

So we better vote for them or else.

*eye roll*

Lawdy Lawdy!

Amen.

See? Told ya’.

Government is their God, but we digress.

