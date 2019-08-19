Good GRAVY Robert Francis O’Rourke is really working hard to vilify America and pretend that only he and the Democrats see the light. We get it, the guy is polling at like 0.0% or something but this is just pathetic.

Our country was founded on racism—and is still racist today. In Arkansas, I said why I believe there’s no denying this reality; and why it’s on all of us to change it. pic.twitter.com/cHLKmCMGEB — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 18, 2019

You know what Beto and these Democrats remind us of?

Paul Sacca said it best:

Leftist politicians are the new evangelicals, they preach that you have an original sin and they sell the scheme that only they can lead you to redemption… https://t.co/A8kezQB9kF — Paul Sacca (@Paul_Sacca) August 19, 2019

When you think of Democrats like this it makes perfect sense. They point out how we’re all failing, in other words how we all have original sin, and that they are the only ones who can save us.

So we better vote for them or else.

*eye roll*

He does have a bit of an Elmer Gantry feel. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) August 19, 2019

Lawdy Lawdy!

Except there’s never any redemption. It’s a take your money shell game. — Ellen Anderson (@MochaLite) August 19, 2019

Amen.

That’s true. The leftist ideology has become a religion to them. And as one of them said on CNN? A republican has to “evolve” to become a democrat. 🤨 — Robert Hamby (@RobertHamby19) August 19, 2019

Wow. I encourage everyone to retweet the above, as it needs to be shared far and wide. It’s accurate, articulates what many of us were thinking but didn’t know quite how to say, and (hopefully) will be enlightening to others. — StuckintheMiddle (@Stuckin83084986) August 19, 2019

Damn…. thats pretty good — Mr. Paul Gomez (@Pablogomezbit2) August 19, 2019

See? Told ya’.

Good point. Government replaces God, but everything else is similar. — TocsLacos (@LacosTocs) August 19, 2019

Government is their God, but we digress.

