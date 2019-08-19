Last week was bad … SO BAD for the Left. What with Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib being banned from Israel and of course, Rashida’s disastrous play to pretend she only wanted to see her grandma which turned out to be total BS.

Bad.

So of course, the Leftist media was doing their part to circle the wagons and do some damage control.

Must be nice.

One of our favorites, @AG_Conservative, put together a pretty kick-as* thread about the week the Left had, how they excused anti-Semitism and actually smeared Jews.

So the left had quite the week excusing antisemitism and smearing Jews. This MSNBC hit was another example of it. I'll go through the details in the thread that follows, but it's unfortunate so many people chose to add on to the smear with attacks such as these. https://t.co/b0LtDBkfkK — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 19, 2019

So what happened? Maddow did a segment where she claimed Trump's nominee to the second circuit was essentially a white supremacist. She based it on a law-review article he wrote in 2010 that ethnonationalism is consistent with principles of liberal democracy. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 19, 2019

Rachel Maddow, the queen of conspiracies.

Gosh, we’re shocked … SHOCKED we tell you.

Maddow took several random quotes from the article and insisted it was essentially “a highbrow argument for racial purity in the nation-state”. Clearly she assumed, seemingly rightly, none of her viewers would read the article. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 19, 2019

Rachel probably assumed correctly.

The actual article from Menashi, whose family are middle eastern Jews, was a defense of Israel. Specifically he was countering arguments that Israel identifying as a Jewish state is inconsistent with claims that it is a liberal Democracy. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 19, 2019

Of course if Maddow had identified that the central stated purpose of the paper was to argue about acceptance of a Jewish state, it would make the attempt to frame it as a a defense of white nationalism look ridiculous so she just left it out of the whole segment. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 19, 2019

What sort of dipstick would try and claim defending Israel is somehow white nationalism?

Wait, Rachel would.

And did.

Never mind.

Anyways, Menashi argues succesful nations need to have some unifying purpose. Maddow only uses quotes that refer to race and ethnicity, but Menashi specifically says those are just a few of many potential things that can unite people, including history, geography, economics etc. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 19, 2019

She’s just awful.

As you can see, the actual argument he is making doesn't even remotely resemble Maddow's portrayal, which is hardly a surprise. She does this all the time. Other people should know better. Ed Whelan has a good debunking of the smear in National Review: https://t.co/f7jUh9n9bu — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 19, 2019

Of course the bigger problem is Maddow's segment was viewed by millions. It was then amplified by thousands of others. A few publications on the right and people like me can point out the truth, but millions will believe the smear. How does Menashi get his reputation back? — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 19, 2019

The machine … it sucks.

FWIW here is the summary from the actual law-review article. It takes 15 seconds to read, then go ahead and compare it to the argument Maddow tried to portray him as making. pic.twitter.com/jBybL11U7a — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 19, 2019

Huh, whaddya know?

Maddow is full of it.

Gosh, we’re shocked.

Related:

‘Utterly idiotic’: Conservative woman DISMANTLES Tom Nichols and his ‘voting third-party logic’ and it’s perfect

‘You mean like Andy Ngo? Oh, wait.’ Titania McGrath zings blue-check weeping for left-wing journos getting ‘attacked’

Leftist white woman’s reaction to black Trump supporter Anthony Brian Logan wearing a MAGA hat is EXACTLY who the Left is