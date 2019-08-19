Over the weekend, Twitchy covered a ‘feminist dad’ who claimed he would verbally attack anyone he saw wearing a MAGA hat because, among other things, that means they are racist. In response, Anthony Brian Logan, a black Trump supporter, shared a photo of several black Trump supporters wearing the evil red hat.

This is actually a great picture.

Which is probably why this Leftist person decided to shame and lecture him about it.

So you actively enjoy voting and going against your own self-interests? What exactly about this narcissistic madman white supremacist makes you want to side with him? REAL examples please. I’ll wait. — Laura Schleif (@Imageekluvr) August 19, 2019

Going against his own self-interests?

And she has NO place demanding that he answer her, holy crap.

Check out the ratio …

@mrs_pinky85 we have another white savior here. — Joe Buck (@JosephBuck321) August 19, 2019

Ah yes, these poor black folk need a nice rich white woman to tell them how to vote. — Polybius Champion🐂💨 (@PolybiusChamp) August 19, 2019

Wow

Your comment sounds a lot like “get back into the fields” to me. — Tryx™️🌪 (@Tryxt3rocks) August 19, 2019

Ouch.

LISTEN UP HERE MR. "BLACK" PERSON, ME- MRS. KAREN EXTREMELY WHITE LADY- DEMANDS ANSWERS ABOUT YOUR POLITICAL CHOICES RIGHT NOW!!! — Area51GateGuard (@llcthecableguy) August 19, 2019

Just who the Hell does she think she is?

Note, we do not typically cover ‘randos’ but her tweet and attitude are indicative of a bigger issue on the Left … plus it’s so damn awful we had no choice.

Please, miss white lady, tell me what my interests are? Because I'm just some slow black guy and I don't know any better, right? https://t.co/cxs36Wuce9 — Anthony Brian Logan 🇺🇸 (@ANTHONYBLOGAN) August 19, 2019

When the Left shows you who they really are, believe them.

And Logan’s response is PERFECT.

I'll bet she uses the same line on conservative woman also. She's a one trick pony. — Joe Buck (@JosephBuck321) August 19, 2019

Oh yeah. She likely tells conservative women they’re voting against their own best interest.

Now that the #DemocRATs have Whitesplained it to 'ya… you're still not convinced?

😉 — FaceCriminal (@DANEgerus) August 19, 2019

Just wow, on so many levels.

