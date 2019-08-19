Is this a threat or a joke?
Because if it’s a joke it’s the funniest damn thing Tom Arnold has said or done in years.
Watch.
President Trump. I’m joining Antifa! @BridgetPhetasy I found some Unicorn shoes for you! pic.twitter.com/uPxoqbGXt8
— Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) August 18, 2019
Wow, he sounds really plugged up.
Note, he’s in his garage at 2 a.m. making a video about joining Antifa.
This is … somethin’ else.
And what’s the deal about getting Bridget Phetasy shoes?
Bridget needs 24/7 armed guard protection. 😂
— PartyofOne🇺🇸 (@ADmomof3) August 18, 2019
lololol wut is happening
— Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) August 18, 2019
Don’t ask.
So this is your kinda group, Tom?https://t.co/hxXHG2ikNJ
— The Doctor (@TennantRob) August 18, 2019
— Lizzy Lou Who🇺🇸 (@_wintergirl93) August 18, 2019
Well I for one am thankful you’ll have a mask for covering your face #smallthings #Justsaying https://t.co/lR78RbjIyS
— Diane B (@dmb1031) August 19, 2019
Thank you for proving this meme. pic.twitter.com/JyCWhXL3Wl
— Cincy Browncoat Living In Clown World (@cincy_browncoat) August 19, 2019
— 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐨 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝟐𝟖𝟏𝟒 (@BaconTwo4Actual) August 19, 2019
The story of Tom’s life.
Ok, that’s not true, we care. Sorta.
— Matt Foley (@chaulpurch) August 19, 2019
Tom is becoming a domestic terrorist. #TDS
— Paul “TᕼE ᗷOOK GᑌY” (@PaulTheBookGuy) August 19, 2019
Sounds about right
— FeenMom (@DWMethy) August 19, 2019
Right? In an odd way, this almost makes sense.
