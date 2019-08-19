Is this a threat or a joke?

Because if it’s a joke it’s the funniest damn thing Tom Arnold has said or done in years.

Watch.

President Trump. I’m joining Antifa! @BridgetPhetasy I found some Unicorn shoes for you! pic.twitter.com/uPxoqbGXt8 — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) August 18, 2019

Wow, he sounds really plugged up.

Note, he’s in his garage at 2 a.m. making a video about joining Antifa.

This is … somethin’ else.

And what’s the deal about getting Bridget Phetasy shoes?

Bridget needs 24/7 armed guard protection. 😂 — PartyofOne🇺🇸 (@ADmomof3) August 18, 2019

lololol wut is happening — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) August 18, 2019

Don’t ask.

So this is your kinda group, Tom?https://t.co/hxXHG2ikNJ — The Doctor (@TennantRob) August 18, 2019

Well I for one am thankful you’ll have a mask for covering your face #smallthings #Justsaying https://t.co/lR78RbjIyS — Diane B (@dmb1031) August 19, 2019

Thank you for proving this meme. pic.twitter.com/JyCWhXL3Wl — Cincy Browncoat Living In Clown World (@cincy_browncoat) August 19, 2019

The story of Tom’s life.

Ok, that’s not true, we care. Sorta.

Tom is becoming a domestic terrorist. #TDS — Paul “TᕼE ᗷOOK GᑌY” (@PaulTheBookGuy) August 19, 2019

Sounds about right — FeenMom (@DWMethy) August 19, 2019

Right? In an odd way, this almost makes sense.

