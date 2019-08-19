When Democrats like Ilhan Omar say things like ‘take our democracy back’ we have to wonder if they actually understand they’re saying they want to take the country away from other Americans. Given their recent narrative, agenda, and platform perhaps they do know.

Not to mention the people in Hong Kong are protesting the sort of government Ilhan and her squad wants for us, but we digress.

Maybe she missed it, but over 60 million Americans already did protest overreaching government when they elected Trump.

From evil Republicans, of course.

Duh.

Right? If our country sucks so much why did she come here?

It’s so tiresome.

Ilhan’s tweet is a hot mess of stupid.

So much no.

They’d be burning buildings down in their own communities …

Because that’ll show Trump!

Winner winner chicken dinner.

