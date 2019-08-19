When Democrats like Ilhan Omar say things like ‘take our democracy back’ we have to wonder if they actually understand they’re saying they want to take the country away from other Americans. Given their recent narrative, agenda, and platform perhaps they do know.

Not to mention the people in Hong Kong are protesting the sort of government Ilhan and her squad wants for us, but we digress.

Could we take back our democracy if 1.7 million Americans marched for it? https://t.co/LVVaPrm1pJ — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 18, 2019

Maybe she missed it, but over 60 million Americans already did protest overreaching government when they elected Trump.

Take it back from whom? https://t.co/0eppi39HKk — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 19, 2019

From evil Republicans, of course.

Duh.

Funny. They are waving American flags & singing our Anthem. Why did you immigrate here if it is so awful? — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) August 19, 2019

Right? If our country sucks so much why did she come here?

It’s so tiresome.

You speak as if we have had our freedoms taken. And yet you are one of those who want to remove those freedoms. This tweet is weird that way — Jlisa (@Jlisa42067) August 19, 2019

Ilhan’s tweet is a hot mess of stupid.

As hard as they tried, the Women's March didn't reverse the results of the 2016 election… so I'm going with No. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 19, 2019

So much no.

Imagine for a moment if Donald Trump tweeted something like this… 🤔 There would be INSANE OUTRAGE and the headlines would be "Fascist Trump calls on his supporters to take to the streets and overthrow the government!!!!" When Omar does it… it's silence. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 19, 2019

They’d be burning buildings down in their own communities …

Because that’ll show Trump!

You haven’t been able take our freedoms away yet. If you try, we’ll get our walking shoes. — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) August 19, 2019

Yet you want more government control in America pic.twitter.com/uDZB9s2Ucp — Matt Batzel (@MattBatzel) August 19, 2019

Ilhan Omar, the people of Hong Kong are protesting everything you stand for. You win the ‘Dumbest Tweet of the Day’ Award. — Glen Woodfin (@GlenWoodfin) August 19, 2019

Winner winner chicken dinner.

