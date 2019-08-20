OMG STOP THE PRESSES!

You guys, you won’t BELIEVE THIS ONE … forget Russian collusion, tariffs, lies about ‘very fine people’ or buying Greenland.

This is the big one.

YUGE.

Louis Vitton luggage being removed from the baggage hold of AF1. pic.twitter.com/xlWdqpJfCh — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 18, 2019

Trump may never recover … HA HA HA HA HA

Holy crap.

Imagine thinking this is worth tweeting.

Gosh, we’re shocked an extremely wealthy family like the Trumps has extremely expensive luggage.

Not to mention she spelled it wrong.

They paid for it didn’t they? 🤷‍♂️ — AusTexican (@AusTexican) August 20, 2019

Now that’s some major news right there. Great catch. Dolt. EOM — Marvin the Martian (@the_kaboom) August 19, 2019

Let me guess, you were on the HS prom decorating committee… — Charles Bellows (@charles_bellows) August 19, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Really staggering reporting.

Stop the presses.

Trumps have nice luggage. — FallingDebris (@VolatileAmine) August 20, 2019

My Mom owns Louis Vuitton (correct spelling) luggage. Just stop. — clayjohanson (@clayjohanson) August 19, 2019

This guy was raised RIGHT!

You expected cardboard boxes? — NikT✨ (@NiktNiemand) August 20, 2019

News flash: Rich people own this luggage. They have for decades.

Also, you misspelled it. — Jellenne (@jellen805) August 19, 2019

This is the death of democracy. — Tall Man Short Hair (@TallManShort) August 19, 2019

So? — DC guy on LI (@Driver11566) August 19, 2019

Some hard hitting journalism. — Michael (@RollCall79) August 20, 2019

True story.

Exactly the level of reporting we’ve come to expect from Maggie and the New York Times.

I’m sorry this is happening to you Maggie. 🙏🏻💔 — Whatevs (@danobrien1972) August 20, 2019

Poor dear.

