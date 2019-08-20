OMG STOP THE PRESSES!
You guys, you won’t BELIEVE THIS ONE … forget Russian collusion, tariffs, lies about ‘very fine people’ or buying Greenland.
This is the big one.
YUGE.
Louis Vitton luggage being removed from the baggage hold of AF1. pic.twitter.com/xlWdqpJfCh
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 18, 2019
Trump may never recover … HA HA HA HA HA
Holy crap.
Imagine thinking this is worth tweeting.
Gosh, we’re shocked an extremely wealthy family like the Trumps has extremely expensive luggage.
Not to mention she spelled it wrong.
Jealous?
— Patrick 🇺🇸 (@batman1793) August 19, 2019
They paid for it didn’t they? 🤷♂️
— AusTexican (@AusTexican) August 20, 2019
Now that’s some major news right there. Great catch.
Dolt.
EOM
— Marvin the Martian (@the_kaboom) August 19, 2019
Let me guess, you were on the HS prom decorating committee…
— Charles Bellows (@charles_bellows) August 19, 2019
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
Really staggering reporting.
Stop the presses.
Trumps have nice luggage.
— FallingDebris (@VolatileAmine) August 20, 2019
My Mom owns Louis Vuitton (correct spelling) luggage. Just stop.
— clayjohanson (@clayjohanson) August 19, 2019
This guy was raised RIGHT!
— Schultzie (@muffnbear) August 19, 2019
You expected cardboard boxes?
— NikT✨ (@NiktNiemand) August 20, 2019
News flash: Rich people own this luggage. They have for decades.
Also, you misspelled it.
— Jellenne (@jellen805) August 19, 2019
This is the death of democracy.
— Tall Man Short Hair (@TallManShort) August 19, 2019
So?
— DC guy on LI (@Driver11566) August 19, 2019
Some hard hitting journalism.
— Michael (@RollCall79) August 20, 2019
True story.
Exactly the level of reporting we’ve come to expect from Maggie and the New York Times.
I’m sorry this is happening to you Maggie. 🙏🏻💔
— Whatevs (@danobrien1972) August 20, 2019
Poor dear.
