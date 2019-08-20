OMG STOP THE PRESSES!

You guys, you won’t BELIEVE THIS ONE … forget Russian collusion, tariffs, lies about ‘very fine people’ or buying Greenland.

This is the big one.

YUGE.

Trump may never recover … HA HA HA HA HA

Holy crap.

Imagine thinking this is worth tweeting.

Gosh, we’re shocked an extremely wealthy family like the Trumps has extremely expensive luggage.

Not to mention she spelled it wrong.

Trending

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

This guy was raised RIGHT!

True story.

Exactly the level of reporting we’ve come to expect from Maggie and the New York Times.

Poor dear.

