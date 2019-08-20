Once again, @AG_Conservative comes through with a thread you’ll want to read and probably share. He states that he has asked several members of the mainstream media in private about why they don’t cover bigotry and extremism coming from Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar.

Take a gander.

I’ve privately asked several members of mainstream press (& others) over last week why their organizations refuse to cover bigotry and extremism from Omar/Tlaib. Sample of answers: “Not worth the trouble” “Our readers don’t care” “It will be twisted as an attack on Muslims” — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 19, 2019

Covering the actual news is not worth the trouble.

Their readers don’t care about the truth.

And if they report on their bigotry they’ll get accused of being bigots.

All believable responses … and just wow.

They all concede that it’s wrong. They concede that a Republican with white nationalist leanings would be treated differently. Doesn’t matter. Their organizations are too scared of the far-left and don’t feel like it’s worth the fight. Can’t explain how infuriating that is. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 19, 2019

In other words, our friends in the media created a monster they can’t control.

Sort of like what the Democratic Party has done.

Those are real quotes. And they are a good summary of things I’ve heard from over a dozen people. Some direct members of the media and others (left and right) who have had similar conversations with people in the press. This just can’t be treated as acceptable. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 19, 2019

Sadly it seems to be acceptable. We’re not seeing the mainstream media call Rashida out for using her grandmother or Ilhan for refusing to condemn the Palestinian Authority for banning LGBTQ activity in the West Bank.

And wow, that IS actual news.

A biased news media. You might be onto something here… — Itsallgood, man (@recoveringlibrl) August 19, 2019

Yet they wonder why Fake News stuck… — dazed and confused (@HalDoherty) August 19, 2019

Most journalism these days is anything but journalism. — LukeHandCool (@starrfin) August 19, 2019

So it’s gotten to the point where Jewish hatred is expendable and tolerable. Actual racist attacks on them are fine, but reporting the truth about a racist Muslim could be taken the wrong way so we better stand down here guys. — Greg (@BankofGSimms) August 19, 2019

Do they not understand that if they prop up the intolerant Left, they will get more of the intolerant Left? When they no longer need the press to prop them up, we all know what will happen. — BombshellSquad (@RedStateBlonde) August 20, 2019

Well, retweet me and get a petition from Linda Sarsour 🙂https://t.co/gh6xU7PzHx — David French (@DavidAFrench) August 19, 2019

Yikes.

Yep. Meant to serve as a warning to others: https://t.co/09hZLueeDz — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 19, 2019

They also went after Bill Maher, calling for a boycott.

In a way, we can almost see why they’d be scared … the far-left is nothing more than a bunch of bullies.

