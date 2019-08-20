This.

Months ago, Democratic Socialists held this very convention and we wrote about the ridiculousness we all witnessed on video because it was a hoot. And now, South Park has apparently taken the actual audio from the convention and ‘animated’ it.

Real Audio of the Democratic Socialist Convention + South Park =Best Video You'll See Today pic.twitter.com/mafeQ0CSSw — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) August 20, 2019

The slides up on the stage …

Here is the footage on YouTube:

South Park for the win.

This has to be fake. — xo (@sirensoIiIoquy) August 20, 2019

You’d think but nope.

This was the actual audio, we remember the guy shaming the group for making any noise … plus there’s this.

Here’s the real video

pic.twitter.com/8UjgkyEBDE — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) August 20, 2019

OMG. This is fantastic 🤣 — VaIarMorghuIis (@Appeal2DaStone) August 20, 2019

The original makes me laugh. This makes me laugh until I'm wiping tears. — LaurenD (@LaurenD1655) August 20, 2019

Aahaaaahajhahahajhhahahahhhhhahahahahahahahahjhaahahhahahhhahjhahahahhhahahahahahahahhaahahahahahhahhhjh — Clubber (@ClubLang) August 20, 2019

Yeah, this is how we reacted too.

