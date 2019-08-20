This.
Months ago, Democratic Socialists held this very convention and we wrote about the ridiculousness we all witnessed on video because it was a hoot. And now, South Park has apparently taken the actual audio from the convention and ‘animated’ it.
Real Audio of the Democratic Socialist Convention + South Park =Best Video You'll See Today pic.twitter.com/mafeQ0CSSw
— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) August 20, 2019
The slides up on the stage …
Here is the footage on YouTube:
South Park for the win.
This has to be fake.
— xo (@sirensoIiIoquy) August 20, 2019
You’d think but nope.
This was the actual audio, we remember the guy shaming the group for making any noise … plus there’s this.
Here’s the real video
pic.twitter.com/8UjgkyEBDE
— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) August 20, 2019
OMG. This is fantastic 🤣
— VaIarMorghuIis (@Appeal2DaStone) August 20, 2019
The original makes me laugh. This makes me laugh until I'm wiping tears.
— LaurenD (@LaurenD1655) August 20, 2019
— Clubber (@ClubLang) August 20, 2019
