As Twitchy readers know, Bill Maher called Rashida Tlaib and her anti-Israel boycott movement out as a BS purity test it is for Democrats. Rashida responded by (of course) calling for people to boycott Bill’s show.

It’s in the Democrat Playbook –> if they don’t like what you have to say their first instinct is to try and silence you.

Bill fired back:

Some people have one move only: boycott. Cancel. Make-go-away. But here’s the thing, the house voted 318 to 17 to condemn the #BDS movement, including 93% of Dems. Does Tlaib want to boycott 93% of her own party? pic.twitter.com/0QrPQmwwiw — Bill Maher (@billmaher) August 21, 2019

Even Rashida’s own party rejected her BDS nonsense. And to Bill’s point, what will she do to them? Boycott?

But the House of Reps also approved the trip backed by Miftah, the anti-Semitic group. So why are they doing that? — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) August 21, 2019

Whoa, and good question.

And in most, if not all cases, those people are Democrats and 'progressives' who want to boycott, cancel. Or "I'll publicly shame you and try and get you fired from your job…" That's an important part of the bigger picture… It's their last and only resort. — TheThinker (@TheRewster) August 21, 2019

It has become a staple of their sad, angry movement.

Bill making sense! — Lisa Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) August 21, 2019

Even a broken clock is right twice a day but true story.

Every now and then you have a cogent moment. I just wish they would happen more often. — Rome on the Potomac (@BillBaker63) August 22, 2019

I disagree with most of what you say, but your genuine and consistent commitment to free speech should be universally applauded. — Mike McIntyre (@mcintyremike) August 22, 2019

I have a feeling that as a Justice Dem she doesn’t really consider them her party. They have been working to oust “establishment” Dems from day one. It’s not about a big umbrella, it’s a hostile takeover. — Claire Voltaire (@Claire_Voltaire) August 21, 2019

Democrats are in real trouble here. They’ve enabled and even empowered a very ugly side of their party to flourish because instead of focusing on serving the people who elected them they’ve been more focused on beating Trump at all costs.

Even if that cost is the loss of their own party to a group of dangerous, self-serving anti-Semites. Bill sees the issue here, he called it out and was threatened with a boycott before you could say, ‘Bill Maher’.

Not enough popcorn on the planet.

